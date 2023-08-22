On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Fort Duchesne man found guilty in 2018 Indian reservation shooting death

Aug 22, 2023, 4:25 PM

FBI agents mark evidence at the scene of a June 2018 shooting near Randlett on the Uintah and Quray...

FBI agents mark evidence at the scene of a June 2018 shooting near Randlett on the Uintah and Quray Indian Reservation. (FBI)

(FBI)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Fort Duchesne man was found guilty of murder in connection with a 2018 shooting death.

On June 7, 2018, Julio Rodriguez, 24, was shot outside a home near Randlett on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation. The next day, Brandon Redfoot, 28, was arrested in connection with that shooting.

Friday, after a five-day trial, Redfoot was found guilty of murder within Indian Country, a second-degree felony. He was also found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon while within Indian Country; felony in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and two counts of discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The KelTec Sub-2000 9 mm folding rifle thought to be connected to a 2018 shooting near Randlett on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation. Brandon Redfoot was found guilty of murder in the shooting death of Julio Rodriguez Friday. (Photo: FBI)

Testimony at trial revealed Redfoot and Rodriguez physically fought each other outside a store in Randlett. They parted ways, driving separately, and then Redfoot told the driver of his vehicle to turn around and follow Rodriguez, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

The driver refused to turn around and Redfoot threatened him or her with a KelTec Sub-2000 9 mm folding rifle, per the district attorney’s office. The affidavit continues, saying the driver complied, following Rodriguez to the outside of a home on the reservation, where Redfood fired at least 29 shots toward Rodriguez and others, hitting him in the back of the head and killing him.

Redfoot faces a maximum potential sentence of up to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

A Utah Transit Authority Blue Line TRAX train in Midvale, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Pellet gun fired at TRAX train, suspect still wanted, police say

UTA said one of its TRAX trains was targeted with a pellet gun, causing delays Tuesday morning.

18 hours ago

The new weapon detectors used by Salt Lake City School District (Scott G. Winterton/ Deseret News)...

Shelby Lofton

Parents divided over weapon detectors in Salt Lake City high schools

Back to school will be slightly different for Salt Lake City high schools as a new anti-gun violence security measure will be implemented. 

2 days ago

The Pride Flag at the Pride Festival 2022....

Andy Rose and Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Californian store owner allegedly killed over hanging Pride flag, police say

A Southern California clothing store owner was shot and killed after an argument about a rainbow Pride flag hanging outside her business, police said

2 days ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Associated Press

3 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at a hookah lounge in south Seattle; no word on suspects

Authorities say three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting at a hookah lounge in south Seattle.

3 days ago

This image provided by Denver Police Department shows police body-worn camera video footage of a po...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife, but it was a marker

When Denver police responded to a potential case of domestic violence this month, they say a man reached into a vehicle and then soon after rushed toward a police officer.

8 days ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Police: Man beats 66-year-old with pistol and held him hostage

A man is accused of holding an elderly man hostage in his home for several hours and repeatedly beating him with a pistol, police say. 

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Fort Duchesne man found guilty in 2018 Indian reservation shooting death