Jazz Notes: Which NBA Superstar Could Play For Utah Jazz?

SALT LAKE CITY – Although Utah loves Lauri Markkanen, it’s perfectly normal to question who could be the best player on the Jazz in a few years.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt went over the possibility of a superstar joining the Jazz.

After trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in 2022, the Jazz acquired a plethora of young talent and draft capital.

If a star were to become unsettled, Utah has the assets to offer a better deal than a lot of other NBA franchises.

However, there aren’t any stars who want out of their current team outside of Damian Lillard and James Harden.

Utah’s current roster’s average age is 25.1. So, trading for either of the 33-year-old guards is unlikely as they don’t fit the timeline.

Because of this, we have to speculate on who could fit well in Salt Lake City.

After a rough year in Dallas, some have raised questions about Luka Doncic’s future as a Maverick.

Doncic hasn’t shown any signs of wanting out. But, when a young superstar struggles to find success under the guidance of his organization, fans begin questioning their loyalty.

A perfect example of this is the end of LeBron James’ first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Doncic and the Utah Jazz have been linked in reports in the past.

At the end of the day, ending up with a top-5 player is very unlikely.

Looking for more realistic options, we have to go to teams who may look to sell in the next few years.

Teams under this classification include the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Brooklyn Nets.

The Jazz have enough forwards and bigs. So, trading for Karl Anthony-Towns, Nikola Vucevic, or Nic Claxton seems redundant.

However, players like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Mikal Bridges could potentially fit well alongside Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

“When the right phone call comes, you go all in,” Anderson said. “Certainly Luka (Doncic) is the name for the Jazz. If he becomes available, there’s no wrong price.”

