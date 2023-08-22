On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Notes: Which NBA Superstar Could Play For Utah Jazz?

Aug 22, 2023, 5:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Although Utah loves Lauri Markkanen, it’s perfectly normal to question who could be the best player on the Jazz in a few years.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt went over the possibility of a superstar joining the Jazz.

After trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in 2022, the Jazz acquired a plethora of young talent and draft capital.

If a star were to become unsettled, Utah has the assets to offer a better deal than a lot of other NBA franchises.

However, there aren’t any stars who want out of their current team outside of Damian Lillard and James Harden.

Utah’s current roster’s average age is 25.1. So, trading for either of the 33-year-old guards is unlikely as they don’t fit the timeline.

Because of this, we have to speculate on who could fit well in Salt Lake City.

After a rough year in Dallas, some have raised questions about Luka Doncic’s future as a Maverick.

Doncic hasn’t shown any signs of wanting out. But, when a young superstar struggles to find success under the guidance of his organization, fans begin questioning their loyalty.

A perfect example of this is the end of LeBron James’ first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Doncic and the Utah Jazz have been linked in reports in the past.

At the end of the day, ending up with a top-5 player is very unlikely.

Looking for more realistic options, we have to go to teams who may look to sell in the next few years.

Teams under this classification include the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Brooklyn Nets.

The Jazz have enough forwards and bigs. So, trading for Karl Anthony-Towns, Nikola Vucevic, or Nic Claxton seems redundant.

However, players like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Mikal Bridges could potentially fit well alongside Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

“When the right phone call comes, you go all in,” Anderson said. “Certainly Luka (Doncic) is the name for the Jazz. If he becomes available, there’s no wrong price.”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Rounds Out Tight End Two-Deep With Walk-On Transfer

"Tava" earned the primary backup tight end spot behind Isaac Rex. Learn about his story.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Week 2 Recap

Week 2 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Names Backup Quarterback To Close Out Fall Camp

BYU has established its quarterback depth chart entering the 2023 season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Walker Kessler, Team USA At FIBA World Cup

The FIBA World Cup kicks off this week and fans will be eager to watch the top teams represent their countries on a global scale. 

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #9 Utah’s Lander Barton (Linebacker)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #9 is Utah's Lander Barton (LB). Throughout the summer...

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Whittingham Discusses How Utah Will Manage Cam Rising, QB1 For Florida

Utah football has questions about quarterback Cam Rising's availability and who may start against Florida in the event of his absence.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Jazz Notes: Which NBA Superstar Could Play For Utah Jazz?