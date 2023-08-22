Pellet gun fired at TRAX train, suspect still wanted, police say

On The Site:
Aug 22, 2023, 5:59 PM | Updated: 6:25 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


MIDVALE, Utah — Utah Transit Authority said one of its TRAX trains was targeted with a pellet gun Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 5:20 a.m. as the Blue Line train traveled north between Midvale Center Station and Midvale Fort Union Station. UTA was alerted to the shooting by a passenger on the train.

“It struck a window. It didn’t penetrate the glass, which is fortunate,” said Carl Arky, spokesman for UTA.

The agency said local police quickly responded to search for the shooter. However, the person was never located. In the meantime, the train was stopped and inspected.

“This is obviously a very serious incident as far as we’re concerned, it’s under investigation, and hopefully we’ll find out who is behind this or doing at this time in the morning,” said Arky.

Arky said 30 to 35 people were on the train when the shooting happened. Fortunately, the damage was minimal, and after a short delay for the train to be inspected, service resumed, and those passengers were allowed on their way.

“Our people work very, very hard, they have a tough job, and our passengers deserve to ride safely, so this is something that will not be taken lightly. We’ll investigate this to the fullest extent to try to find out who did this,” he said.

