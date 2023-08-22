Utah Football Awards 2023 ’22 Forever Scholarship’

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football just announced the 2023 ’22 Forever Scholarship’ recipient and it’s exactly who you would think it would be.

For the second year in a row, Ja’Quinden Jackson got the nod for the prestigious scholarship that helps to honor the lives and legacies of running back Ty Jordan and cornerback Aaron Lowe.

Both players died tragically within nine months of each other and wore the number 22 which is the only retired number in Utah football history. Jordan, Lowe and Jackson all grew up together in Mesquite, Texas just outside of Dallas.

The 22 Forever Scholarship

The 22 Forever Scholarship honors the memories of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. Ty and Aaron were loved by their families, friends, and teammates for their infectious smiles, humility, dedication, determination, and leadership through positivity. The 22 Forever Scholarship is awarded to a student-athlete in the football program who exemplifies the inspiring qualities of Ty and Aaron.

Since its inception in 2021, the 22 Forever Scholarship is voted on by members of the football team in an effort to keep Jordan and Lowe’s spirit alive. The award is given to the Utah football player who most exemplifies the qualities both players possessed.

You can donate to the scholarship here: 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship.

Ja’Quinden Jackson & 22 Forever

Jackson came to the Utes in 2021 after spending one season at Texas in 2020.

Why Utah?

Jackson grew up with the Utes’ star running back at the time, Ty Jordan who just had a breakout season and had told Jackson Utah was a great place to be if he needed a fresh start. Jackson committed to the Utes on December 20, 2020, with the hopes of playing with his childhood friend once more.

Unfortunately, five days later on Christmas Day, Jordan tragically died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. Despite his connection no longer being with the Utes, Jackson still came to Salt Lake and quickly connected with cornerback Aaron Lowe who also grew up with Jordan.

Almost nine months to the day later, Lowe was murdered at a house party after Utah football’s game against Washington State on September 25, 2021. Naturally, losing a second connection to his new home left Jackson a little lost in his first season with Utah.

Fast forward to last season when Jackson was awarded the second 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship in honor of his two friends. Jackson moved to running back a few months later- the position that Jordan played and made his debut at his new spot on the one-year anniversary of Lowe’s death. Quite the way to carry on your friends’ legacy through your own.

If that wasn’t enough to convince you there is maybe something a little extra special about Jackson and his rise in college football, last season Jackson had an identical touchdown run to Jordan that blew people’s minds. Same yardage, same venue, same team, almost exactly two years apart.

Jackson is expected to have an even bigger role and impact for the Utes in 2023 with his concentration fully being on playing running back.

The Moment Of Loudness

The “Moment of Loudness” was introduced in the 2021 football season between the third and fourth quarters as a way for fans to pay respects running back Ty Jordan and defensive back Aaron Lowe after both tragically passed within nine months of each other.

The “Moment of Loudness” was originally conceived to honor running back Ty Jordan whose only season with the Utes was the shortened 2020 Covid-19 year with no fans in the stands. Once news of Jordan’s death became known, fans immediately wanted to do something for the upcoming 2021 season to pay homage to the late running back who looked to be on a trajectory of greatness.

Typically, in sports when someone passes a “moment of silence” is called for.

However, since Jordan never got to play in front of a full Rice-Eccles Stadium and hear the rumble and roar from the crowd as he broke off one of his odds-defying plays, more silence didn’t seem right to celebrate his legacy.

That’s when a “Moment of Loudness” was suggested and supported by Utah football as a way for fans to give Jordan the cheers he never got to have when he was alive.

When Lowe was taken far too soon late in September of 2021, the accompanying video was modified to feature both players and their brilliant smiles with a reminder to be “22% Better” every day in their honor.

While the movement was primarily intended for home games for the Utes, fans have taken it upon themselves to make sure the “Moment of Loudness” travels wherever their team goes.

In 2021, the “Moment of Loudness” made its first away appearance at the Farm while the Utes blew the doors off Stanford. From there on out the “Moment of Loudness” became a fixture no matter where the Utes were, including larger-scale away productions at both the 2021 and 2022 Pac-12 Championships and Rose Bowls.

Additionally, Utah football has expanded the “Moment of Loudness” to include their fans asking them to send pictures of loved ones who were part of the Utah family and no longer with us so they can be included in the celebration.

If you have someone you’d like to include in the “Moment of Loudness” for 2023 please submit photos to utahfootballcreative@gmail.com.

