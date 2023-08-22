Game-by-Game Predictions For Every Big 12 Football Team In 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 season might be the toughest year to make Big 12 football predictions.

When you look at this conference, it’s a 14-team iteration for the first time ever this fall. BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston all join the league.

Texas and Oklahoma are heading into their final seasons before leaving for the SEC.

The Big 12 prides itself on having six different teams in the last three conference championship games at AT&T Stadium. Could that happen again this year?

Whoever ends up there, musical artist Nelly will be waiting for them.

If there’s a league where someone could emerge out of nowhere to be in the College Football Playoff chase, it’s the Big 12.

Big 12 Football Predictions for the 2023 season

Here are my game-by-game predictions for everyone in the Big 12 this fall.

Spoiler: They’re back.

Baylor

Sept. 2 – Texas State (WIN)

Sept. 9 – Utah (WIN)

Sept. 16 – LIU (WIN)

Sept. 23 – Texas (LOSS)

Sept. 30 – at UCF (LOSS)

Oct. 7 – Texas Tech (WIN)

Oct. 21 – at Cincinnati (WIN)

Oct. 28 – Iowa State (WIN)

Nov. 4 – Houston (WIN)

Nov. 11 – at Kansas State (LOSS)

Nov. 18 – at TCU (WIN)

Nov. 25 – West Virginia (WIN)

Baylor prediction in 2023: 9-3 (6-3 in Big 12)

BYU

Sept. 2 – Sam Houston (WIN)

Sept. 9 – Southern Utah (WIN)

Sept. 16 – at Arkansas (WIN)

Sept. 23 – at Kansas (WIN)

Sept. 29 – Cincinnati (WIN)

Oct. 14 – at TCU (LOSS)

Oct. 21 – Texas Tech (LOSS)

Oct. 28 – at Texas (LOSS)

Nov. 4 – at West Virginia (LOSS)

Nov. 11 – Iowa State (WIN)

Nov. 18 – Oklahoma (LOSS)

Nov. 25 – at Oklahoma State (WIN)

BYU Prediction in 2023: 7-5 (4-5 in Big 12)

UCF

Aug. 31 – Kent State (WIN)

Sept. 9 – at Boise State (LOSS)

Sept. 16 – Villanova (WIN)

Sept. 23 – at Kansas State (LOSS)

Sept. 30 – Baylor (WIN)

Oct. 7 – at Kansas (WIN)

Oct. 21 – at Oklahoma (LOSS)

Oct. 28 – West Virginia (WIN)

Nov. 4 – at Cincinnati (WIN)

Nov. 11 – Oklahoma State (WIN)

Nov. 18 – at Texas Tech (LOSS)

Nov. 25 – Houston (WIN)

UCF Prediction in 2023: 8-4 (6-3 in Big 12)

Cincinnati

Sept. 2 – Eastern Kentucky (WIN)

Sept. 9 – at Pittsburgh (LOSS)

Sept. 16 – Miami, Ohio (WIN)

Sept. 23 – Oklahoma (LOSS)

Sept. 29 – at BYU (LOSS)

Oct. 14 – Iowa State (LOSS)

Oct. 21 – Baylor (LOSS)

Oct. 28 – at Oklahoma State (LOSS)

Nov. 4 – UCF (LOSS)

Nov. 11 – at Houston (LOSS)

Nov. 18 – at West Virginia (LOSS)

Nov. 25 – Kansas (LOSS)

Cincinnati Prediction in 2023: 2-10 (0-9 in Big 12)

Houston

Sept. 2 – UTSA (LOSS)

Sept. 9 – at Rice (WIN)

Sept. 16 – TCU (LOSS)

Sept. 23 – Sam Houston (WIN)

Sept. 30 – at Texas Tech (LOSS)

Oct. 12 – West Virginia (WIN)

Oct. 21 – Texas (LOSS)

Oct. 28 – at Kansas State (LOSS)

Nov. 4 – at Baylor (LOSS)

Nov. 11 – Cincinnati (WIN)

Nov. 18 – Oklahoma State (LOSS)

Nov. 25 – at UCF (LOSS)

Houston Prediction in 2023: 4-8 (2-7 in Big 12)

Iowa State

Sept. 2 – Northern Iowa (WIN)

Sept. 9 – Iowa (LOSS)

Sept. 16 – at Ohio (WIN)

Sept. 23 – Oklahoma State (LOSS)

Sept. 30 – at Oklahoma (LOSS)

Oct. 7 – TCU (LOSS)

Oct. 14 – at Cincinnati (WIN)

Oct. 28 – at Baylor (LOSS)

Nov. 4 – Kansas (LOSS)

Nov. 11 – at BYU (LOSS)

Nov. 18 – Texas (LOSS)

Nov. 25 – at Kansas State (LOSS)

Iowa State Prediction in 2023: 3-9 (1-8 in Big 12)

Kansas

Aug. 31 – Missouri State (WIN)

Sept. 9 – Illinois (WIN)

Sept. 16 – at Nevada (WIN)

Sept. 23 – BYU (LOSS)

Sept. 30 – at Texas (LOSS)

Oct. 7 – UCF (LOSS)

Oct. 14 – at Oklahoma State (LOSS)

Oct. 28 – Oklahoma (WIN)

Nov. 4 – at Iowa State (WIN)

Nov. 11 – Texas Tech (LOSS)

Nov. 18 – Kansas State (LOSS)

Nov. 25 – at Cincinnati (WIN)

Kansas Prediction in 2023: 6-6 (3-6 in Big 12)

Kansas State

Sept. 2 – SEMO (WIN)

Sept. 9 – Troy (WIN)

Sept. 16 – at Missouri (WIN)

Sept. 23 – UCF (WIN)

Oct. 6 – at Oklahoma State (LOSS)

Oct. 14 – at Texas Tech (LOSS)

Oct. 21 – TCU (WIN)

Oct. 28 – Houston (WIN)

Nov. 4 – at Texas (LOSS)

Nov. 11 – Baylor (WIN)

Nov. 18 – at Kansas (WIN)

Nov. 25 – Iowa State (WIN)

Kansas State Prediction in 2023: 9-3 (6-3 in Big 12)

Oklahoma

Sept. 2 – Arkansas State (WIN)

Sept. 9 – SMU (WIN)

Sept. 16 – at Tulsa (WIN)

Sept. 23 – at Cincinnati (WIN)

Sept. 30 – Iowa State (WIN)

Oct. 7 – vs. Texas (LOSS)

Oct. 21 – UCF (WIN)

Oct. 28 – at Kansas (LOSS)

Nov. 4 – at Oklahoma State (WIN)

Nov. 11 – West Virginia (WIN)

Nov. 18 – at BYU (WIN)

Nov. 24 – TCU (LOSS)

Oklahoma Prediction in 2023: 9-3 (6-3 in Big 12)

Oklahoma State

Sept. 2 – Central Arkansas (WIN)

Sept. 9 – at Arizona State (WIN)

Sept. 16 – South Alabama (LOSS)

Sept. 23 – at Iowa State (WIN)

Oct. 6 – Kansas State (WIN)

Oct. 14 – Kansas (WIN)

Oct. 21 – at West Virginia (LOSS)

Oct. 28 – Cincinnati (WIN)

Nov. 4 – Oklahoma (LOSS)

Nov. 11 – at UCF (LOSS)

Nov. 18 – at Houston (WIN)

Nov. 25 – BYU (LOSS)

Oklahoma State Prediction in 2023: 7-5 (5-4 in Big 12)

TCU

Sept. 2 – Colorado (WIN)

Sept. 9 – Nicholls (WIN)

Sept. 16 – at Houston (WIN)

Sept. 23 – SMU (WIN)

Sept. 30 – West Virginia (WIN)

Oct. 7 – at Iowa State (WIN)

Oct. 14 – BYU (WIN)

Oct. 21 – at Kansas State (LOSS)

Nov. 2 – at Texas Tech (WIN)

Nov. 11 – Texas (LOSS)

Nov. 18 – Baylor (LOSS)

Nov. 24 – at Oklahoma (WIN)

TCU Prediction in 2023: 9-3 (6-3 in Big 12)

Texas

Sept. 2 – Rice (WIN)

Sept. 9 – at Alabama (WIN)

Sept. 16 – Wyoming (WIN)

Sept. 23 – at Baylor (WIN)

Sept. 30 – Kansas (WIN)

Oct. 7 – vs. Oklahoma (WIN)

Oct. 21 – at Houston (WIN)

Oct. 28 – BYU (WIN)

Nov. 4 – Kansas State (WIN)

Nov. 11 – at TCU (WIN)

Nov. 18 – at Iowa State (WIN)

Nov. 24 – Texas Tech (WIN)

Texas Prediction in 2023: 12-0 (9-0 in Big 12)

Texas Tech

Sept. 2 – at Wyoming (WIN)

Sept. 9 – Oregon (LOSS)

Sept. 16 – Tarleton State (WIN)

Sept. 23 – at West Virginia (WIN)

Sept. 30 – Houston (WIN)

Oct. 7 – at Baylor (LOSS)

Oct. 14 – Kansas State (WIN)

Oct. 21 – at BYU (WIN)

Nov. 2 – TCU (LOSS)

Nov. 11 – at Kansas (WIN)

Nov. 18 – UCF (WIN)

Nov. 24 – at Texas (LOSS)

Texas Tech Prediction in 2023: 8-4 (6-3 in Big 12)

West Virginia

Sept. 2 – at Penn State (LOSS)

Sept. 9 – Duquesne (WIN)

Sept. 16 – Pittsburgh (WIN)

Sept. 23 – Texas Tech (LOSS)

Sept. 30 – at TCU (LOSS)

Oct. 12 – at Houston (LOSS)

Oct. 21 – Oklahoma State (WIN)

Oct. 28 – at UCF (LOSS)

Nov. 4 – BYU (WIN)

Nov. 11 – at Oklahoma (LOSS)

Nov. 18 – Cincinnati (WIN)

Nov. 25 – at Baylor (LOSS)

West Virginia Prediction in 2023: 5-7 (3-6 in Big 12)

