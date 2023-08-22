On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Set For Game In Croatia At Home Of Kresimir Cosic

Aug 22, 2023, 9:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Only four BYU basketball players have their jerseys hanging in the rafters at the Marriott Center.

NIT Champions from the 1950s, Roland Minson and Mel Hutchins, are the most recent to see their uniforms lifted in the Marriott Center. Then there’s the 1981 Naismith Player of the Year, Danny Ainge. And the great Kresimir Cosic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KK Zadar (@kkzadar)

Cosic is a BYU basketball legend. He played for the Cougars from 1970 to 1973. Throughout three seasons at BYU, he averaged a double-double, 19.2 points, and 11.6 rebounds per game. Cosic became one of the first great European players in the United States.

He left a legacy that those around BYU hoops will never forget, even after almost three decades since his passing to cancer in 1995.

BYU basketball’s current foreign tour showcases that legacy. Head coach Mark Pope lined up events and a game in Cosic’s hometown of Zadar, Croatia.

BYU basketball will face KK Zadar

BYU will have a game on Wednesday, August 23, at 11 a.m. (MT)/7 p.m. (Central European Summer Time) against KK Zadar. The club that Cosic began his basketball with growing up in Croatia.

KK Zadar’s home venue is called Kresimir Cosic Hall.

“We’re going to Krešimir Ćosić’s, Zadar, Croatia,” BYU basketball head coach Mark Pope said. “We’re playing KK Zadar in Kresimir Cosic Arena. We’re going to work the Kresimir Cosic Basketball Camp. We’re having a meal with his extended family and taking some gifts and memorabilia for them. It’s going to be super special.”

Along with Cosic’s impact on the court at BYU, he was viewed as a great ambassador for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints away from the floor.

Pope wants this trip to Zadar to be an opportunity for his group to better understand Cosic’s legacy for their individual lives.

Kresimir Cosic impact on and off the court

“Krešimir Ćosić, in so many ways, is exactly the perfect example for our guys,” said Pope. “Because what we’re trying to do here is we’re trying to be a great team. We want to be the best in the country. That’s what we’re trying to build. And I want that to be the third or fourth or fifth or sixth most incredible thing these guys accomplish in their lives.

“You think about what Krešimir did [at BYU] as a basketball player. Then what he did as an ambassador to the whole world in an area of the world that was getting torn to pieces, he was one of the voices standing up, trying to bring some sense to what was incredibly senseless. I’m so excited for our guys to learn more about him on this trip and capture that vision of the impact they can have on the world, too, because that’s why we’re here. We’re here to win; we’re here to win huge. More importantly, we’re here to grow incredible young men who change the world.”

Ćosić is among the few basketball players selected twice in two different NBA drafts. In the 1972 draft, the Portland Trail Blazers selected him in the 10th round. Then the following year, the Los Angeles Lakers picked Cosic in the fifth round. But he opted to play for KK Zadar instead.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

California HS Recruit Picks Walk-On Spot At BYU Over Scholarship Offers

BYU lands a three-star offensive line prospect from California in the 2024 recruiting class.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Jaxson Robinson Shines Against Italian Professional Team

Junior guard shined during BYU's foreign tour against a team from Italy.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Game-by-Game Predictions For Every Big 12 Football Team In 2023

Predicting every Big 12 schedule entering the 2023 season.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Awards 2023 ’22 Forever Scholarship’

Utah football just announced the 2023 '22 Forever Scholarship' recipient and it's exactly who you would think it would be.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Which NBA Superstar Could Play For Utah Jazz?

Although Utah loves Lauri Markkanen, it's perfectly normal to question who could be the best player on the Jazz in a few years.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Rounds Out Tight End Two-Deep With Walk-On Transfer

"Tava" earned the primary backup tight end spot behind Isaac Rex. Learn about his story.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

BYU Basketball Set For Game In Croatia At Home Of Kresimir Cosic