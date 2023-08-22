On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU’s Jaxson Robinson Shines Against Italian Professional Team

Aug 22, 2023, 10:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – If BYU basketball wants to surprise people in their first Big 12 season, they will need guard Jaxson Robinson to be a high-level contributor.

He showed that in BYU’s second game of their summer foreign tour to Italy and Croatia.

The 6-foot-7 junior scored 26 points as BYU defeated Italian professional team Pallacanestro Trieste, 84-73.

Jaxson Robinson drops 26 points in a foreign tour game

Robinson started at the two-guard spot alongside Dallin Hall in BYU’s backcourt. The former top 50 recruit in the 2021 recruiting class played 30 minutes and shot 10-of-17 from the field. Robinson buried six of his 13 three-point attempts.

Last season, Robinson shot 34% from three-point range while starting in 30 games during his first year at BYU.

Robinson also grabbed six steals and dished out four assists against Pallacanestro. His plus/minus was a game-high plus-17.

Robinson is heading into his second year with BYU Basketball

Heading into the foreign tour, fifth-year BYU head coach Mark Pope said that Robinson has “found a sense of himself.” Last year, BYU coaches wanted the often shy Robinson to connect with teammates. Robinson appears to be finding a new comfort as part of a BYU roster that brings back nine scholarship players from last year’s team.

“He’s become a positive force on this team that just kind of gets tougher and tougher through adversity,” said Pope. “That’s been a huge jump for him.”

RELATED STORIES

Three other BYU players scored in double-figures during the 11-point win. Senior guard/forward Spencer Johnson scored 10, reserve guard Trey Stewart chipped in 10 off the bench, then Trevin Knell knocked down 50% of his three-point attempts to finish with 15 points.

Knell missed all of last season due to shoulder surgery. He dealt with the injury two seasons ago, so this is his first year back to full strength since the COVID year in 2020-21 when BYU reached the NCAA Tournament as a six-seed.

Transfer Newcomer DNPs

Notable DNPs from BYU’s box score include newcomers Aly Khalifa and Dawson Baker. Khalifa is still navigating the minor tweak to his knee that he suffered in practice at the BYU Annex on August 10. Baker, a former sharpshooter from UC Irvine, has yet to play during BYU’s foreign tour.

The next game during BYU’s foreign tour is a matchup against KK Zadar in Croatia on Wednesday at 11 a.m. (MT).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

California HS Recruit Picks Walk-On Spot At BYU Over Scholarship Offers

BYU lands a three-star offensive line prospect from California in the 2024 recruiting class.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Set For Game In Croatia At Home Of Kresimir Cosic

BYU hoops will face KK Zadar at the home of BYU legend, Kresimir Cosic.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Game-by-Game Predictions For Every Big 12 Football Team In 2023

Predicting every Big 12 schedule entering the 2023 season.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Awards 2023 ’22 Forever Scholarship’

Utah football just announced the 2023 '22 Forever Scholarship' recipient and it's exactly who you would think it would be.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Which NBA Superstar Could Play For Utah Jazz?

Although Utah loves Lauri Markkanen, it's perfectly normal to question who could be the best player on the Jazz in a few years.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Rounds Out Tight End Two-Deep With Walk-On Transfer

"Tava" earned the primary backup tight end spot behind Isaac Rex. Learn about his story.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

BYU’s Jaxson Robinson Shines Against Italian Professional Team