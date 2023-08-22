On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

California HS Recruit Picks Walk-On Spot At BYU Over Scholarship Offers

Aug 22, 2023, 11:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has a strong history of successful walk-ons.

Tyler Allgeier went from preferred walk-on to the school’s single-season rushing leader and then a 1,000-yard rusher in the NFL. There are also examples of players opting to walk on at BYU over scholarship offers from FBS programs.

Former BYU safety Andrew Rich was an example of that in the early 2010s when he opted to play for the Cougars over an offer from Boise State.

David Clifford from Poway High in California commits to BYU

The latest prospect to pick the walk-on path with the BYU football program over scholarship offers is David Clifford.

Clifford is an offensive line recruit from Poway High School in California. He’s a three-star prospect on 247Sports’ rankings in the 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Clifford announced on social media late Tuesday night that he is committing to BYU as a preferred walk-on.

“First, I want to thank my Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ for all my blessings,” wrote Clifford on X. “I also want to thank my parents, family, friends, coaches, and teammates. Each of you made me a better person and I will forever be grateful for your dedication and love. I appreciate all the coaches that recruited me, but I know BYU is the right place for me. Thank you Coach Sitake and Coach Funk for the opportunity. Go Cougs!”

Clifford picked BYU football over FBS scholarship offers

Clifford picked BYU’s preferred walk-on option over reported scholarship offers from future Big 12 foe Arizona, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Nevada, San Diego State, and San Jose State.

RELATED STORIES

The San Diego Union-Tribune ranks Clifford as one of the “25 best” players in San Diego County heading into the 2023 high school football season.

Clifford brought up BYU’s move to the Big 12 to San Diego-based Prep Pigskin Report after committing to the Cougars.

During his prep career, Clifford has played offensive tackle and guard for Poway High.

Clifford has a younger brother, James Clifford, in the class of 2026, a 6-foot-6 tight end/defensive end prospect that also plays for Poway High. He could be one to monitor down the road.

The addition of Clifford is BYU’s first preferred walk-on commit in the 2024 recruiting class. Last year, BYU added 13 PWO prospects from the high school ranks in the 2023 recruiting class.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Jaxson Robinson Shines Against Italian Professional Team

Junior guard shined during BYU's foreign tour against a team from Italy.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Set For Game In Croatia At Home Of Kresimir Cosic

BYU hoops will face KK Zadar at the home of BYU legend, Kresimir Cosic.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Game-by-Game Predictions For Every Big 12 Football Team In 2023

Predicting every Big 12 schedule entering the 2023 season.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Awards 2023 ’22 Forever Scholarship’

Utah football just announced the 2023 '22 Forever Scholarship' recipient and it's exactly who you would think it would be.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Which NBA Superstar Could Play For Utah Jazz?

Although Utah loves Lauri Markkanen, it's perfectly normal to question who could be the best player on the Jazz in a few years.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Rounds Out Tight End Two-Deep With Walk-On Transfer

"Tava" earned the primary backup tight end spot behind Isaac Rex. Learn about his story.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

California HS Recruit Picks Walk-On Spot At BYU Over Scholarship Offers