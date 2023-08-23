On The Site:
Former State Champion QB Making Transition To Tight End For Utah State

Aug 23, 2023

LOGAN, Utah – Heading into his second season in Logan, former Orem Tiger state-title-winning QB Chase Tuatagaloa has begun the transition to become a full-time tight end.

Citing a competitive desire to get on the field and with the blessing of the coaching staff, Tuatagaloa decided to leave the comfort of the quarterback room for a new challenge.

RELATED: 2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

“I was recruited here as an athlete,” Tuatagaloa said. “They told me I always had the decision to play quarterback or tight end. I think this year, I just want to find a way to get on the field in any way I could.”

Before Utah State’s first scrimmage of the fall, Tuatagaloa spoke with tight ends coach DJ Tialavea and head coach Blake Anderson before settling on the position change.

RELATED: Inexperienced Tight End Group For Utah State Football

Asked if he ever considered the transfer portal to stay at quarterback, Tuatagaloa said  the idea was quickly dismissed.

“I want to be where my feet are and I want to play here at Utah State,” the redshirt freshman said. “I didn’t want to jump ship because things seemed easier somewhere else.”

Three years removed from a state championship win as Orem’s quarterback, Tuatagaloa’s knowledge of the playbook should aid in the change but his body will need to adjust to the physical demands of blocking and absorbing more hits.

Off the field, Chase is working to add weight to his current 6’4, 230-lb frame. On the field, he is working to learn the techniques and nuances of the position.

Ultimately, Tuatagaloa looks forward to helping his team get ready each week.

RELATED: Trio Of Aggies Recognized By Polynesian Football Hall Of Fame

“I’m definitely hoping to play but I know my role. I feel like this team is a lot tighter and emphasizes mindset more than we were last year. I’m just going to help out in any way I can.”

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State begins the 2023 campaign with a road test against the Big Ten’s Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts the Aggies on Saturday, September 2 with a 10 a.m. (MT) season-opening kickoff. The Hawkeyes ended 2022 with a 21-0 shutout against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl to finish the season at 8-5.

Every Utah State football game can be heard on the KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

