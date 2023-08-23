KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 3

On The Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Week 2 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 3 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 3 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 3

Dropped out of Top 25: Olympus Titans, Stansbury Stallions, Farmington Phoenix, East Leopards

25. Provo Bulldogs, 2-0 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win at No. 25 Olympus, 21-20.

Next Up: vs. No. 4 Timpview on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM.

24. Sky View Bobcats, 2-0 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. Wasatch, 56-35.

Next Up: vs. Morgan on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM.

23. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 2-0 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. Riverton, 25-21.

Next Up: vs. Stansbury on Friday, August 25 at 6:15 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

22. Box Elder Bees, 2-0 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win at Mountain Crest, 21-20.

Next Up: @ Bear River on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

21. Davis Darts, 1-1 (#21)

Previous Result: Win vs. West Jordan, 35-34.

Next Up: @ Clearfield on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM.

20. Bountiful Redhawks, 1-1 (#24)

Previous Result: Win at No. 20 Farmington, 37-27.

Next Up: @ Olympus on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM.

19. Park City Miners, 2-0 (#19)

Previous Result: Win at Timpanogos, 35-33.

Next Up: vs. Dixie on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM.

18. Granger Lancers, 1-1 (#22)

Previous Result: Win at Viewmont, 47-7.

Next Up: vs. No. 11 Pleasant Grove on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM.

17. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, 1-1 (#16)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 6 Bingham, 26-23.

Next Up: vs. No. 12 Springville on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

16. Herriman Mustangs, 2-0 (#15)

Previous Result: Win at Green Valley (NV), 30-18.

Next Up: @ No. 8 Syracuse on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM.

15. Brighton Bengals, 1-1 (#9)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 11 Syracuse, 23-17.

Next Up: @ Riverton on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

14. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 2-0 (#13)

Previous Result: Win at Dixie, 26-21.

Next Up: vs. West Jordan on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

13. Orem Tigers, 1-1 (#12)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 3 American Fork, 24-20.

Next Up: vs. Spanish Fork on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

12. Springville Red Devils, 2-0 (#18)

Previous Result: Win at Bonneville, 36-8.

Next Up: @ No. 17 Crimson Cliffs on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

11. Pleasant Grove Vikings, 2-0 (#14)

Previous Result: Win vs. Weber, 40-14.

Next Up: @ No. 18 Granger on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM.

10. Bingham Miners, 1-1 (#6)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 16 Crimson Cliffs, 26-23.

Next Up: vs. Mater Dei (CA) on Saturday, August 26 at 7:00 PM.

9. Alta Hawks, 2-0 (#8)

Previous Result: Win vs. Westlake, 34-6.

Next Up: vs. Legacy (NV) on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

8. Syracuse Titans, 2-0 (#11)

Previous Result: Win at No. 9 Brighton, 23-17.

Next Up: vs. No. 16 Herriman on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM.

7. Lehi Pioneers, 2-0 (#7)

Previous Result: Win vs. Desert Hills, 31-14.

Next Up: @ Rigby (ID) on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM.

6. West Panthers, 0-1 (#5)

Previous Result: Loss at Santa Margarita (CA), 28-27.

Next Up: vs. No. 3 American Fork on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

5. Lone Peak Knights, 1-1 (#4)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 10 Timpview, 31-28.

Next Up: @ No. 1 Corner Canyon on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

4. Timpview Thunderbirds, 1-1 (#10)

Previous Result: Win at No. 4 Lone Peak, 31-28.

Next Up: @ No. 25 Provo on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM.

3. American Fork Cavemen, 2-0 (#3)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 12 Orem, 24-20.

Next Up: @ No. 6 West on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

2. Skyridge Falcons, 2-0 (#2)

Previous Result: Win at No. 17 East, 48-23.

Next Up: @ Farmington on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers, 1-1 (#1)

Previous Result: Loss vs. Bishop Gorman (NV), 63-42.

Next Up: vs. No. 5 Lone Peak on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Maverik Stadium on the campus of Utah State University, where the Ridgeline Riverhawks will battle the Stansbury Stallions. Kickoff is at 6:15 PM on Friday, August 25. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 3