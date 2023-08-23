Man dies of injuries 2 weeks after fatal motorcycle crash that killed his wife

HEBER CITY, Utah — A Midway man has died of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash that killed his wife earlier this month.

Jeff Romney, 68, died Saturday, according to his obituary, 16 days after the motorcycle he was riding with his wife was T-boned in Heber City on Aug. 3. Melinda Romney, 53, died of her injuries early the next morning.

Jeff Romney was hospitalized in a medically induced coma for several weeks after suffering a brain injury, according to friends, before he “passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2023, surrounded by all his adult children,” the obituary states.

He is survived by his five children — including two young daughters, Taygen, 13, and Jayde, 11 — and three grandchildren. A GoFundMe* site was set up to raise money to support the two youngest children.

“Jeff and Melinda weren’t just parents; they were pillars of their community,” the GoFundMe page states. “They embraced a healthy lifestyle, relished outdoor adventures like boating, camping, hiking, and tennis, and instilled in their children a profound love for nature and animals — a passion Taygen and Jayde continue to share with their eldest sister through horse-riding.”

The account had already raised nearly $15,000 as of Wednesday morning.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.