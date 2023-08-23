On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man dies of injuries 2 weeks after fatal motorcycle crash that killed his wife

Aug 23, 2023, 10:59 AM

Jeff Romney with friends. Romney was hospitalized in a medically induced coma after a motorcycle ac...

Jeff Romney with friends. Romney was hospitalized in a medically induced coma after a motorcycle accident that killed his wife, Melinda. Jeff Romney died of his injuries last week. (Greg Trimble)

(Greg Trimble)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

HEBER CITY, Utah — A Midway man has died of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash that killed his wife earlier this month.

Jeff Romney, 68, died Saturday, according to his obituary, 16 days after the motorcycle he was riding with his wife was T-boned in Heber City on Aug. 3. Melinda Romney, 53, died of her injuries early the next morning.

Jeff Romney was hospitalized in a medically induced coma for several weeks after suffering a brain injury, according to friends, before he “passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2023, surrounded by all his adult children,” the obituary states.

He is survived by his five children — including two young daughters, Taygen, 13, and Jayde, 11 — and three grandchildren. A GoFundMe* site was set up to raise money to support the two youngest children.

“Jeff and Melinda weren’t just parents; they were pillars of their community,” the GoFundMe page states. “They embraced a healthy lifestyle, relished outdoor adventures like boating, camping, hiking, and tennis, and instilled in their children a profound love for nature and animals — a passion Taygen and Jayde continue to share with their eldest sister through horse-riding.”

The account had already raised nearly $15,000 as of Wednesday morning.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE — (KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis

Two uninjured as single-engine plane goes down in Utah County

Two people escaped uninjured from a single-engine plane crash south of Fairfield, Utah.

12 hours ago

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

Eliza Pace

Man injured in SLC shooting, police seek suspect

A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening near 900 West and 1000 North. 

12 hours ago

FILE: A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Dese...

Josh Ellis

Troopers: Wrong-way driver arrested after hitting 100+ mph on I-15, driving through active construction site

A 30-year-old man was arrested after state troopers said he drove the wrong way on I-15, allegedly admitting to hitting speeds up to 120 mph and driving through a construction site.

12 hours ago

A photo of Maria Del Carmen Menchaca is placed at a small memorial in Salt Lake City in July 2008. ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

‘I didn’t mean to kill anybody,’ man who shot 7-year-old girl tells parole board

A man who was 16 when his wayward shot killed a 7-year-old girl playing in her yard during a gang-related drive-by shooting 15 years ago is seeking parole.

12 hours ago

Students cross Timpanogos Highway to get to school on Aug. 22, 2023. (KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Parents concerned about student safety after Alpine School District boundary change

Lehi police said a high school student was hit while riding his bike during school pickup at nearby Belmont Elementary School on Friday. \

12 hours ago

Small jelly business...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

How uncertainty in the economy can fuel the entrepreneurial spirit

Entrepreneurs in Utah and around the country are forging ahead in this somewhat murky economy.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Man dies of injuries 2 weeks after fatal motorcycle crash that killed his wife