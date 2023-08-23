Big League Utah Seeks Local Input With Fan Survey

SALT LAKE CITY – As Big League Utah works toward bringing another professional league to the state, leaders are seeking local opinions regarding the project with a fan survey.

In early April, a coalition focused on bringing Major League Baseball to Salt Lake City was introduced. The survey from Big League Utah focuses on what fans want from both aesthetics and cost perspectives.

Big League Utah wants to hear from you! Follow the link below to access the survey. https://t.co/Yw8gurTU4S #bigleagueutah pic.twitter.com/LMas2RrZRW — Big League Utah (@BigLeagueUtah) August 22, 2023

Seeking “insights, preferences, and feedback” in regard to a possible team and stadium in the coming years. Fans can complete the survey here.

The fan survey asks about a variety of factors including stadium design, ticketing options, amenities, and more. Official stress that all questions about seating and pricing are hypothetical. The survey will remain open through Monday, September 4 will be used in conjunction with an economic feasibility study.

Major League Baseball in Salt Lake?

On April 12, 2023, the Larry H. Miller organization announced the formation of Big League Utah with the intention of bringing an MLB franchise to the Beehive state.

With funding and a ‘shovel-ready’ stadium site already wrapped up, Big League Utah believes that America’s pastime could thrive in Utah.

“We have strong reasons to believe we will be a viable candidate,” LHM CEO Steve Starks said earlier this year while speaking with KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty.

Starks continued, “If you think about the potential of Major League Baseball adding a team to the east and a team to the west and you look at the map and compare us to other markets, we stack up very favorably. I think the biggest message to MLB and across the country is, Salt Lake is major league ready. We have a great site and a community that supports us.”

