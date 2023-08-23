Jazz, Clippers To Play NBA Preseason Games In Hawaii, Seattle

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will face the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA preseason game in Hawaii the team announced.

The two teams will travel to Hawaii before playing a second preseason game in Seattle.

The team’s announced that proceeds from the game would go to support the Maui Strong Fund to benefit wildfire relief.

“In joining with the Clippers in Hawai’i, we are proud to work alongside the Hawai’i Tourism Authority in support of its residents and provide continued visibility of ongoing relief efforts,” the team announced.

“The Utah Jazz prioritize community stewardship as a core value and are focused on showing the greatest care and concern for the victims of the devastating Maui wildfires. We are proud to partner with the Clippers on this trip that will be so much bigger than basketball.”

Jazz Return To Hawaii To Face Clippers

This won’t be the Jazz’s first trip to Hawaii for the NBA preseason.

The Jazz played the Los Angeles Lakers twice in Honolulu during the 2015 preseason and made a previous stop in Hawaii in 1993.

In July, Climate Pledge Arena announced the Jazz would face the Clippers in Seattle on October 10 as part of the preseason series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Climate Pledge Arena (@climatepledgearena)

Last year the Clippers faced the Portland Trail Blazers at Climate Pledge Arena marking the first time two NBA teams had played in Seattle since the SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has significant ties to the area after earning his wealth through Microsoft which is based in Seattle. The billionaire tried to buy the Sonics before their move and backed a group that attempted to relate the Sacramento Kings to Seattle.

The Clippers also faced the Shanghai Sharks in Hawaii in 2019.

Hawaii, Abu Dhabi Among NBA Preseason Stops

In addition to the Jazz stop in Hawaii, the NBA will also feature two preseason games in Abu Dhabi.

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will play on October 5 and 7.

Those two teams will officially open training camp on September 26.

The Toronto Raptors will face the Sacramento Kings on October 8 in Vancouver, Canada, while the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Detroit Pistons in Montreal on October 12.

NBA teams participating in games outside of North America can open camp on September 27. Training camps open across the league on October 3.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops