Two uninjured as single-engine plane goes down in Utah County

CEDAR VALLEY, Utah — Two people escaped uninjured from a single-engine plane crash south of Fairfield, Utah.

According to Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the ages and sex of the uninjured duo isn’t known. He said there wasn’t any reported hazardous material from the crash.

He said the crash happened at approximately 8:40 a.m. near Allens Ranch Road in the south end of Cedar Valley. It isn’t yet known where the plane’s flight originated from. It is a single-engine aircraft.

Officials are headed to the crash location and crews are working to determine if it is considered an emergency landing, according to Cannon.

