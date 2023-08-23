Casey Scott surprises a few Utah drivers with free gas cards
Aug 23, 2023, 1:00 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means KSL TV’s Casey Scott was out trying to help out Utahns across the state by giving away $50 gas cards!
One person was killed in a small plane crash in West Jordan Wednesday.
14 hours ago
A man driving eight people through Utah to Denver has been arrested for human smuggling.
14 hours ago
Two people escaped uninjured from a single-engine plane crash south of Fairfield, Utah.
14 hours ago
A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening near 900 West and 1000 North.
14 hours ago
A Midway man has died of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash that killed his wife earlier this month.
14 hours ago
A 30-year-old man was arrested after state troopers said he drove the wrong way on I-15, allegedly admitting to hitting speeds up to 120 mph and driving through a construction site.
14 hours ago
