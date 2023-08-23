Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #44 Danny Schayes

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 44 is center Danny Schayes.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Danny Schayes career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 44 – Danny Schayes

Selected by the Jazz with the 13th pick of the 1981 NBA Draft, Schayes had a strong rookie season with the franchise, starting in 20 of his 82 appearances with the roster.

During his second season in Utah, Schayes started all 50 of his appearances while averaging career highs in minutes, rebounds, assists, and blocks.

Despite Schayes impressive start to his career, the Jazz traded the up-and-coming center to the Denver Nuggets for familiar face Rich Kelley and additional cash.



Though he made just 132 appearances in a Jazz uniform, Schayes averaged career-bests with 9.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 24.7 minutes per game.

Schayes would go on to play for the Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, and Orlando Magic during his 18-year NBA career.

The center is one of only nine players in franchise history to record a triple-double in a Jazz uniform.

