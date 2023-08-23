On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU’s Kalani Sitake, Other Big 12 Coaches Share Favorite Musical Artists

Aug 23, 2023, 12:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – You probably never wondered who is the musical artist that BYU coach Kalani Sitake jams out to. But once you see that, you want to know.

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy compiled a list of every FBS coach’s favorite singer or band.

Kalani Sitake likes listening to Bob Marley

Who is Kalani Sitake’s favorite musical act? Reggae icon Bob Marley.

It’s fitting for Sitake, who has always been known to “Stir It Up” with referees during games if he isn’t happy with a call.

Also, if you have aspirations to one day be the next BYU head football coach. You should probably like Bob Marley.

Before Sitake was Bronco Mendenhall, and like Kalani, Bronco loved to jam out to some Bob Marley. Mendenhall listened to Marley often while surfing on the West Coast.

The rest of the Big 12 coaches have a wide range of favorites.

One in particular that stands out is Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. His favorite artist is Tupac. Part of that likely stems from Sarkisian’s time at BYU.

Sarkisian was the starting quarterback for BYU in 1996. That was the year Tupac was shot and killed in Las Vegas.

Tupac was killed the night before BYU’s game at Washington in Seattle that year. In the pregame locker room before taking on the Huskies, BYU played Tupac the entire time in honor of the fallen rap legend.

Big 12 football coaches favorite musical artists

Here is the complete list of the favorite artists from each Big 12 football coach.

  • Dave Aranda, Baylor: Dave Matthews Band
  • Kalani Sitake, BYU: Bob Marley
  • Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati: Luke Combs
  • Dana Holgorsen, Houston: Post Malone
  • Matt Campbell, Iowa State: Van Halen
  • Lance Leipold, Kansas: Kenny Chesney
  • Chris Klieman, Kansas State: Cole Swindell
  • Brent Venables, Oklahoma: Kane Brown
  • Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State: Prince
  • Sonny Dykes, TCU: Dave Matthews Band
  • Steve Sarkisian, Texas: Tupac
  • Joey McGuire, Texas Tech: George Strait
  • Gus Malzahn, UCF: The Cars
  • Neal Brown, West Virginia: Zach Bryan

I played McMurphy’s “Coach Match” game to match the artist with the coach correctly. Let me say Mike Gundy’s pick of Prince completely threw me off.

The popular artist among college football coaches seems to be Luke Combs. Cincinnati’s Scott Satterfield picked him. Also, there’s no better pick for Joey McGuire from Texas Tech. George Strait is perfect for a Texas man like McGuire.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Harlan Talks Utah Football Scheduling In Big 12

Utah's move to the Big 12 will have an impact across all sports with the excitement of playing new teams and traveling to new cities.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 3

Week three streaming schedule for the 2023 high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #8 BYU’s Kedon Slovis (Quarterback)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #8 is BYU's Kedon Slovis (QB). Throughout the summer...

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Wideout Named To 2023 Comeback Award Watch List

Senior Utah State wide receiver Kyle Van Leeuwen has been named to the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt Has High Praise For Utah Football

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt had some high praise for the Utes as he revealed his Preseason Top-25- sighting "death, taxes, and Utah football".

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aggie Notes: Limiting Turnovers Will Be Key For Utah State Quarterbacks

Despite question marks elsewhere on the roster the Utah State quarterbacks room is in good hands entering the 2023 campaign.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

BYU’s Kalani Sitake, Other Big 12 Coaches Share Favorite Musical Artists