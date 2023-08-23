On The Site:
Utah State Wideout Named To 2023 Comeback Award Watch List

Aug 23, 2023, 12:59 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Senior Utah State wide receiver Kyle Van Leeuwen has been named to the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List.

College Sports Communicators, in association with The Associated Press and Fiesta Bowl Organization announced the 100-player list on Tuesday, August 22. Seven Mountain West players made the list.

Since 2018, the Comeback Player of the Year Award has recognized college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.

RELATED: 2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

Van Leeuwen made three starts in 2022, finishing with eight grabs for 88 yards. A knee injury suffered against Weber State forced him to miss the remainder of the season.

Running with the second-team offense in USU’s second scrimmage, Van Leeuwen showed a strong connection with backup QB Levi Williams. He Led all USU receivers with seven catches for 69 yards.

RELATED: Thoughts From Utah State’s Second Scrimmage

About Kyle Van Leeuwen

Joining USU out of Timpview High School, Van Leeuwen was named Utah Class 4A second-team all-state and first-team all-region as a senior.

After redshirting in 2019, Van Leeuwen played two games in 2020 but failed to record any stats. As a sophomore in 2021, he played in all 14 games, securing a season-high three catches for 28 yards against No. 13 BYU.

Van Leeuwen has been named Academic All-Mountain West and a Mountain West Scholar-Athlete three times (2020-22).

RELATED: Utah State Wide Receivers Face Uphill Battle In 2023

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State begins the 2023 campaign with a road test against the Big Ten’s Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts the Aggies on Saturday, September 2 with a 10 a.m. (MT) season-opening kickoff. The Hawkeyes ended 2022 with a 21-0 shutout against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl to finish the season at 8-5.

Every Utah State football game can be heard on the KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

