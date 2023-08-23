On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Deep-sea ‘hot tubs’ help octopus moms hatch their eggs faster

Aug 23, 2023, 1:22 PM | Updated: 5:02 pm

This 2019 image from video provided by MBARI shows an aggregation of female pearl octopuses (Muusoc...

This 2019 image from video provided by MBARI shows an aggregation of female pearl octopuses (Muusoctopus robustus) nesting at the "octopus garden," near the Davidson Seamount off the California coast at a depth of approximately 3,200 meters (10,500 feet). Most octopuses lead solitary lives. So scientists were startled to find thousands of them huddled together, protecting their eggs at the bottom of the ocean. Research published Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Science Advance shows heat seeping up from the base of an extinct underwater volcano helps their eggs hatch faster. (MBARI via AP)

(MBARI via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Most octopuses lead solitary lives. So scientists were startled to find thousands of octopus huddled together, protecting their eggs at the bottom of the ocean off the central California coast.

Now researchers may have solved the mystery of why these pearl octopus congregate: Heat seeping up from the base of an extinct underwater volcano helps their eggs hatch faster.

“There are clear advantages of basically sitting in this natural hot tub,” said Janet Voight, an octopus biologist at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago and co-author of the study, which was published Wednesday in Science Advances.

The researchers calculated that the heated nest location more than halved the time it took for eggs laid there to hatch — reducing the risk of being munched by snails, shrimp and other predators.

The nesting site, which the scientists dubbed an “octopus garden,” was first discovered in 2018 by researchers from the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and other institutions. The team used an underwater remote vehicle to film the throng of nearly 6,000 octopus nesting 2 miles deep.

The octopus — about the size of a grapefruit — perched over their eggs laid on rocks heated by water seeping up from the sea floor.

“It was completely incredible – we suddenly saw thousands of pearly-colored octopus, all upside down, with their legs up in the air and moving around. They were pushing away potential predators and turning over their eggs,” for an even flow of water and oxygen, said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration marine biologist Andrew DeVogelaere, a study co-author.

Only the hazy shimmer of escaping hot water meeting the frigid sea alerted the researchers to the hydrothermal seep. But they still didn’t know exactly why the octopus had gathered there.

For three years, scientists monitored the site to understand the hatching cycle, recording both the developmental stage of eggs at 31 nests and the inevitable deaths of octopus moms.

“After the hatchlings come out of the nest and swim off immediately into the dark, the mothers, who never left their nest and never appeared to feed during nesting, soon die,” said James Barry, a biologist at the Monterey institute and co-author of the study.

The researchers found that eggs at this site hatch after about 21 months — far shorter than the four years or more it takes for other known deep-sea octopus eggs.

“Usually, colder water slows down metabolism and embryonic development and extends life span in the deep sea. But here in this spot, warmth appears to speed things up,” said Adi Khen, a marine biologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, who was not involved in the study.

Mike Vecchione, a Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History zoologist who was not involved in the study, praised the researchers’ tenacity “to gather so much detailed data about such a remote location.”

Such octopus gardens “may be widespread and really important in the deep sea, and we just previously knew very little about them,” he said. “There’s still so much to discover in the deep sea.”

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Sc...

Steve Peoples, AP National Political Writer

Who takes advantage of Donald Trump’s absence in the Republican debate

Eight presidential candidates will meet on the debate stage for the first time in what may be the biggest moment in the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary so far.

17 hours ago

FILE photo...

Associated Press

Montana woman sentenced to life in prison for torturing and killing her 12-year-old grandson

A Montana woman who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing her 12-year-old grandson more than three years ago has been sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison.

17 hours ago

FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ...

Associated Press

Jet crash in Russia kills 10, including Wagner chief, officials say

A business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg has crashed Wednesday, killing all ten people on board, Russian emergency officials said.

17 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl. Four months after he was shot...

Associated Press

As Ralph Yarl begins his senior year of high school, the man who shot him faces a court hearing

Four months after he was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house to pick up his brothers, Ralph Yarl has begun his senior year in high school.

17 hours ago

Crosses honoring the victims killed in a recent fires hang on a fence along the Lahaina Bypass as a...

Audrey McAvoy, Gene Johnson and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher

Hawaii officials urge families of people missing after deadly fires to give DNA samples

Authorities are pleading with relatives of those missing after the Maui fires to come forward and give DNA samples.

17 hours ago

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm ...

Eric Tucker

Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony

The Justice Department says a witness in the federal prosecution of Donald Trump over the hoarding of classified documents retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers last month and provided new information that implicated the former president.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Deep-sea ‘hot tubs’ help octopus moms hatch their eggs faster