60 in 60: #8 BYU’s Kedon Slovis (Quarterback)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #8 is BYU’s Kedon Slovis (QB).

BYU’s Kedon Slovis

Slovis is a senior quarterback from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Slovis played at USC and Pittsburgh before his time with BYU.

During his four years of college football, Slovis has started in 37 games. With 9,973 career passing yards, Slovis has the 13th most career yards among active FBS QBs.

Slovis was the 2019 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. In 2020, he went on to be named to the 2020 All-Pac-12 First Team, AP All-Pac-12 First Team, and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 First Team.

This past season at Pitt, Slovis passed for 2,397 yards and 10 touchdowns but had nine interceptions. In addition, he completed 58.4% of his 315 pass attempts.

“We are pleased to announce Kedon Slovis will be joining our football program,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “He’s an extremely talented quarterback with a wealth of experience as a successful starter at the Power 5 level. We are excited that Kedon has chosen to conclude his college career at BYU.”

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports