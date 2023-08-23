On The Site:
Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 3

Aug 23, 2023, 2:03 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Friday, August 25 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: Stansbury vs. Ridgeline (@ Utah State) – 6:15 PM

Here is more information on how to watch Stansbury vs. Ridgeline.

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show

American Fork @ West

Skyridge @ Farmington

Lone Peak @ Corner Canyon

Herriman @ Syracuse

Logan @ Timpanogos

Spanish Fork @ Orem (Spanish Fork TV)

Green Valley (NV) @ Snow Canyon (The Fan Sports Network)

Springville @ Crimson Cliffs (The Fan Sports Network)

Tooele @ Pine View (The Fan Sports Network)

Box Elder @ Bear River (Bear River Live)

Morgan @ Sky View (Morgan Sports Network)

Copper Hills @ Cyprus (Cyprus Hudl)

Brighton @ Riverton (Riverton Hudl)

West Jordan @ Mountain Ridge (Mountain Ridge Hudl)

Legacy (NV) @ Alta (Alta Hudl)

Hurricane @ Hillcrest (Hillcrest Hudl)

Hunter @ Murray (Murray Hudl)

Beaver @ Layton Christian Academy (TeamHive.live)

North Sevier @ South Sevier (TeamHive.live)

Cedar Valley @ Westlake (TeamHive.live)

Manti @ Grantsville (TeamHive.live)

North Sanpete @ Delta (TeamHive.live)

Milford @ Millard (TeamHive.live)

Payson @ Richfield (TeamHive.live)

Emery @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)

Providence Hall @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)

KSL Sports

Harlan Talks Utah Football Scheduling In Big 12

Utah's move to the Big 12 will have an impact across all sports with the excitement of playing new teams and traveling to new cities.

17 hours ago

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #8 BYU’s Kedon Slovis (Quarterback)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #8 is BYU's Kedon Slovis (QB). Throughout the summer...

17 hours ago

KSL Sports

Utah State Wideout Named To 2023 Comeback Award Watch List

Senior Utah State wide receiver Kyle Van Leeuwen has been named to the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List.

17 hours ago

KSL Sports

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt Has High Praise For Utah Football

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt had some high praise for the Utes as he revealed his Preseason Top-25- sighting "death, taxes, and Utah football".

17 hours ago

KSL Sports

Aggie Notes: Limiting Turnovers Will Be Key For Utah State Quarterbacks

Despite question marks elsewhere on the roster the Utah State quarterbacks room is in good hands entering the 2023 campaign.

17 hours ago

KSL Sports

BYU’s Kalani Sitake, Other Big 12 Coaches Share Favorite Musical Artists

Who is Kalani Sitake jamming out to these days? He and other Big 12 coaches revealed their answers.

17 hours ago

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 3