Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 3
Aug 23, 2023, 2:03 PM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Friday, August 25 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: Stansbury vs. Ridgeline (@ Utah State) – 6:15 PM
Here is more information on how to watch Stansbury vs. Ridgeline.
KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show
Spanish Fork @ Orem (Spanish Fork TV)
Green Valley (NV) @ Snow Canyon (The Fan Sports Network)
Springville @ Crimson Cliffs (The Fan Sports Network)
Tooele @ Pine View (The Fan Sports Network)
Box Elder @ Bear River (Bear River Live)
Morgan @ Sky View (Morgan Sports Network)
Copper Hills @ Cyprus (Cyprus Hudl)
Brighton @ Riverton (Riverton Hudl)
West Jordan @ Mountain Ridge (Mountain Ridge Hudl)
Legacy (NV) @ Alta (Alta Hudl)
Hurricane @ Hillcrest (Hillcrest Hudl)
Beaver @ Layton Christian Academy (TeamHive.live)
North Sevier @ South Sevier (TeamHive.live)
Cedar Valley @ Westlake (TeamHive.live)
Manti @ Grantsville (TeamHive.live)
North Sanpete @ Delta (TeamHive.live)
Milford @ Millard (TeamHive.live)
Payson @ Richfield (TeamHive.live)
Emery @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)