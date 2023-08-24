On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘Sounded like a lightning strike’; huge rockslide in Little Cottonwood

Aug 23, 2023, 7:29 PM | Updated: 8:32 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah — A huge rockslide pulverized a popular hiking trail and climbing area up Little Cottonwood Canyon, with boulders crashing down hundreds of feet. Not only did people in the area catch the slide, and its aftermath, volunteers are already working on trying to clean it up.

Firing up an electric chainsaw Wednesday afternoon, Pete Lenz cut down debris. He worked on chopping up tree branches into smaller, more digestible pieces that he and Brian Smoot could pick up and carry.

The debris was sprawled across the trail in the Gate Buttress area. The trail normally takes climbers from a parking area, up to the cliffs.

Lenz and Smoot, both longtime climbers themselves, knew the debris was bad. They just didn’t expect it to sprawl as far as it did.

“I’m guessing it came down 300 vertical feet,” Lenz said, standing next to a giant, jagged boulder taller than him. The boulder was also about as wide as he was tall.

Brian stepped up and the two looked up the hill. Through the trees, one could see a cliff a few hundred feet up where the boulder came from.

“We had no idea that it came down this far,” Smoot said.

Pete Lenz stands next to a chunk of boulder that fell from a cliff in Little Cottonwood Canyon, landing on a popular trail (KSL TV)

Pete Lenz stands next to a chunk of boulder that fell from a cliff in Little Cottonwood Canyon, landing on a popular trail (KSL TV)

John Rogers had an idea, because he was there Monday evening when everything came crashing down.

“I heard what sounded like a lightning strike, and then thunder, you know, a low, large rumble,” he said, making a rumbling noise. Rogers had just pulled up to the Gate Buttress area to meet a friend to go climbing.

He stepped out of his car and saw a huge cloud of dust. Rogers, who has been climbing for 40 years, quickly realized that the noise he heard was rockfall from the cliff.

“The first thing was, I hope nobody was hurt, nobody was killed,” he said. “There was a lot of trees, a lot of trees down.”

Rogers flagged down police, and hiked up the hill to make sure no one was climbing where an estimated house-sized rock broke off and violently tumbling down the hillside. It shattered into human-sized sharply pointed boulders that took down trees and obliterated the trail down to the trailhead.

Normally, climbers love to head up to that route after work and it’s usually busy during the summer, explained the Salt Lake Climbers Alliance (SLCA).

“We were just super lucky that I think it was a little bit drizzly that evening when the rock fall occurred,” said Julie Geisler, executive director of the SLCA. “There weren’t climbers in this exact zone, and our trail crews were not also in this exact zone.”

She explained that they lease the area from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the SLCA acts as stewards of the property by maintaining the trail and anchor points.

A drone shot shows the debris field below where the house-sized boulder broke from the cliff (Emily Trombly)

A drone shot shows the debris field below where the house-sized boulder broke from the cliff (Emily Trombly)

Geisler said they’ve spent thousands of hours and dollars hiring professional trail crews into building up that space. All of it was taken out by the rockfall.

They will now need to come up with a plan to rebuild.

With this huge rockfall event, Geisler urged climbers to be aware and check recent weather patterns when choosing a spot. And she explained that the area where the debris now sits is not safe to navigate or climb.

“The canyons are really active this year, especially after the huge winter we’ve had,” she said. “We don’t know, you know, how stable it is still. So give it time to dry.”

Rogers now has a story to tell that, thankfully, doesn’t involve finding anyone hurt.

“It was just nice that it was just rockfall,” he said. “The trees will grow back; the dead branches will be taken away in time.”

Lenz and Smoot are already working on clearing those dead branches. By the end of Wednesday afternoon, they had cleared some of the area down below by the trailhead. The trail was once again visible.

At the same time, they marveled at Mother Nature, looking at the aftermath of her action.

“Just the power of nature and seeing geology in action,” Smoot said, looking up to the cliff. “This is this is it. This is erosion. And it’s a natural process.”

The Salt Lake Climbers Alliance is hosting a Climbing Festival on August 26th and 27th in the High Uintas. The festival will focus on education, safety, connection and fun.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Makenna Kuykendall in her Maui piercing studo...

Mike Anderson

Utah native loses Maui business to fire

Makenna Kuykendall's journey after a wildfire on Maui - rebuilding her business and home. Support the recovery efforts for Maui families in need

22 hours ago

The Willow Creek Bridge over Little Cottonwood Creek will be replaced as part of the...

Katija Stjepovic

Sen. Mitt Romney secures $526 million to replace 90 Utah bridges

Discover how Mitt Romney's efforts secured $526 million to replace Utah Bridges, enhancing infrastructure and community well-being.

22 hours ago

St. George Flooding (UDOT)...

Mary Culbertson

St. George Airport closed due to flooding

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Regional Airport closed on Wednesday evening due to flooding on Airport Parkway and around the area. All flights are being diverted from landing at the airport. With more rain expected, St. George Police are advising to please avoid the area. “Remember, Turn Around-Don’t Drown,” police stated in a tweet.

22 hours ago

law enforcement gathered around a possible mountain gravesite in brush on a mountain top...

Dan Rascon

No human remains found in possible burial site in 1985 cold case

Wednesday was a day of optimism and hope in a nearly 40-year-old murder mystery case of a woman from Roy, Utah.

22 hours ago

file photo shows a lab sample being tested...

Andrew Adams and Ladd Egan, KSL TV

Lehi officials probe E. coli outbreak: grill health department for locations

Discover the Lehi, Utah E. coli outbreak from irrigation system contamination. Stay updated on the situation and its impact.

22 hours ago

(FILE) Police lights at night....

Michael Houck

Police: Man shoots at woman and children during alleged road rage near Nephi

A man allegedly shot at another driver after tailgating her and flashing his light bar at her Sunday night.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

‘Sounded like a lightning strike’; huge rockslide in Little Cottonwood