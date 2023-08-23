Anderson Julio Checks In, Scores Equalizer In U.S. Open Cup Semifinal

HOUSTON – When Anderson Julio checks in, opposing defenses know that a goal could come at any second.

In the U.S. Open Cup semifinal, Julio found the back of the net against the Houston Dynamo FC to tie the score at one apiece.

Julio’s header goal came off an assist from Jefferson Savarino.

Julio has scored five goals across all competitions in 2023.

65′ | Juliogooooaaaallllll levels it pic.twitter.com/6t3gKa6izH — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 24, 2023

His last score came against Sporting Kansas City on July 12.

The Dynamo got on the board first just before halftime in the 49th minute.

Héctor Herrera was the goal-scorer for Houston.

Everything to fight for pic.twitter.com/u9rHvrm8sb — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 24, 2023

RSL’s recent run of play

Prior to the loss to Monterrey on July 26, Real Salt Lake was on an 11-match unbeaten streak. The club didn’t drop a result for nearly two months.

During the streak, RSL recorded eight victories and three draws. Before falling to Monterrey, Real Salt Lake outscored its opponents by a total of 25-10 in June and July.

RSL owns a 10-7-7 record in MLS play and sits in third place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points this season. 37 points is tied for the sixth-most in all of MLS in 2023.

RSL’s last game was over two weeks ago.

