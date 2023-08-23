On The Site:
Anderson Julio Checks In, Scores Equalizer In U.S. Open Cup Semifinal

Aug 23, 2023, 9:21 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HOUSTON – When Anderson Julio checks in, opposing defenses know that a goal could come at any second.

In the U.S. Open Cup semifinal, Julio found the back of the net against the Houston Dynamo FC to tie the score at one apiece.

Julio’s header goal came off an assist from Jefferson Savarino.

Julio has scored five goals across all competitions in 2023.

His last score came against Sporting Kansas City on July 12.

RELATED: Anderson Julio Continues Goals Streak, Ties Match With Kansas City

The Dynamo got on the board first just before halftime in the 49th minute.

Héctor Herrera was the goal-scorer for Houston.

RSL’s recent run of play

Prior to the loss to Monterrey on July 26, Real Salt Lake was on an 11-match unbeaten streak. The club didn’t drop a result for nearly two months.

During the streak, RSL recorded eight victories and three draws. Before falling to Monterrey, Real Salt Lake outscored its opponents by a total of 25-10 in June and July.

RSL owns a 10-7-7 record in MLS play and sits in third place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points this season. 37 points is tied for the sixth-most in all of MLS in 2023.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Begins Leagues Cup With Victory Over Rival Seattle Sounders

RSL’s last game was over two weeks ago.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

