Real Salt Lake Drops To Houston Dynamo In U.S. Open Cup Semifinal

Aug 23, 2023, 10:32 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HOUSTON – Real Salt Lake drops out of the U.S. Open Cup in the semifinal after the Houston Dynamo FC broke a tie in extra time.

Héctor Herrera and Adalberto Carrasquilla got in on the action for Houston. Anderson Julio was the sole goal-scorer for RSL.

Houston will go on to face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC in the U.S. Open Cup final on September 27.

Real Salt Lake Loses To Houston Dynamo FC In Extra Time

First Half

RSL and Houston traded shots early on. None of the first four attempts were on goal.

Defender Justen Glad nearly opened up scoring in the 16th minute with a header from the center of the box.

The shot was saved by Houston goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell.

Real Salt Lake’s Zac MacMath saved a shot taken by Héctor Herrera just minutes later.

RSL and the Dynamo last faced off in early May. The game ended in a scoreless draw.

In the 41st minute, MacMath was undercut by a Houston forward and took a hard fall. After a short delay, play resumed and MacMath stayed on the pitch.

Just before halftime, disaster nearly struck for RSL.

Midfielder Héctor Herrera made the most of his touch in the box after MacMath committed to the ball. Amine Bassi drew MacMath in, found Herrera, and Houston got on the board.

After giving up a goal to Herrera, the Dynamo would find the back of the net again following a set-piece situation. However, an offsides call brought the goal back and concluded the first half.

Second Half

Houston had RSL on its toes to start the second half.

The Dynamo attempted six shots in the first eight minutes of the half.

Chicho Arango was shown a yellow card in the 58th minute.

MacMath saving back-to-back shots set up an RSL transition attempt. After the Houston defense caught up, Real Salt Lake reset and found the equalizer.

The goal was scored by forward Anderson Julio.

Emeka Eneli was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 67th minute.

Houston’s Herrera was looking to add to his tally in the second half. He took two more shots, one missed to the right and one was saved.

Julio took a shot for the lead but it was blocked by a Dynamo defender.

Five minutes of stoppage time was added.

Real Salt Lake had its back against the wall for the majority of the second half. Houston continued to apply pressure but the RSL defense held strong.

Griffin Dorsey set up a great look for Houston in the 93rd minute but MacMath slid in and grabbed a pass in the six-yard box.

Extra Time

Tied at 1-1 after the five minutes of stoppage time concluded, 30 minutes of extra time was needed in Houston.

In the 105th minute, Adalberto Carrasquilla sent a shot to the bottom left corner to give the Dynamo a lead in extra time.

Extra time’s halftime followed the goal.

With 15 minutes remaining, RSL needed at least one score to keep their U.S. Open Cup hopes alive.

Justen Glad was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 106th minute.

Brayan Vera was shown a red card after getting into an altercation in the game’s closing minutes.

In the 124th minute, Houston’s Luís Caicedo put the nail in the coffin.

He scored from the center of the box off an assist from Amine Bassi to give his club a 3-1 advantage.

An unfortunate end doesn’t change the result.

Real Salt Lake drops to the Houston Dynamo FC, 3-1, on the road in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal.

With the win, Houston also claims a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

