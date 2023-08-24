Gunfire at a California biker bar kills 4 people, including the shooter, and wounds 5 more
Aug 24, 2023, 5:41 AM
(ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)
A couple of the Republican candidates who didn't make the cut for the first 2024 GOP presidential debate are not being quiet about being left out.
1 day ago
The Arizona Supreme Court will reassess a lower court’s conclusion that abortion doctors can't be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that bans the procedure in nearly all cases.
1 day ago
Eight presidential candidates will meet on the debate stage for the first time in what may be the biggest moment in the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary so far.
1 day ago
A U.S. nurse who was kidnapped in Haiti last month with her young daughter spoke via video this week for the first time since her release.
1 day ago
A Montana woman who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing her 12-year-old grandson more than three years ago has been sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison.
1 day ago
A new study suggests that deep-sea “hot tubs” may help octopus eggs hatch faster. Octopus usually live solitary lives. So scientists were startled to find thousands of them huddled together at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of California.
1 day ago
