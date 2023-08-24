On The Site:
Man shot, killed by officers responding to domestic violence call

Aug 24, 2023, 7:04 AM | Updated: 7:59 am

One man was shot and killed by police during a domestic violence situation in Salt Lake County on A...

One man was shot and killed by police during a domestic violence situation in Salt Lake County on Aug. 24, 2023. (Adam Small/KSL NewsRadio)

(Adam Small/KSL NewsRadio)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

KEARNS, Utah — A 46-year-old man was shot and killed by officers who were responding to a domestic violence call in Salt Lake County.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said officers were initially called out to the home near 6800 Palm Frond Court just after 9 p.m. Wednesday for a verbal domestic violence dispute. Officers left after it appeared they had resolved the situation. They received another call later that night, and officers returned to the same home.

Cutler said the man, identified as Aaron Zimmerman, was outside when three officers arrived. “He produced a gun” and all three officers fired at him, Culter said.

Four other adults were in the home at the time of the shooting and they were not injured. No officers were injured in the incident and the three officers who fired their weapons are now on standard paid administrative leave.

The Salt Lake City Police Department will handle the investigation under officer-involved critical incident protocol.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

