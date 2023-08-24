Key Things To Know About Tailgating, Parking, Rice-Eccles Stadium For 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is just around the corner, but before you head up for game day at Rice-Eccles Stadium there are a few policies you should be aware of.

The RES social media account has put out a series of posts about tailgating, parking, and general rules for admission you may have missed.

Check out this guide and keep it handy as the season kicks off on August 31 against the Florida Gators.

Clear Bag Policy

Rice-Eccles Stadium has a clear bag policy for games at the stadium.

You may bring in one clear bag (12″ X 6″ X 12″) or a 1-gallon storage plastic bag.

One clear bag per fan.

A small clutch, purse, or wallet is also allowable for privacy.

You may also bring in one factory sealed water bottle up to 1 liter.

No Strollers In Rice-Eccles Stadium

This season, strollers will not be allowed inside the stadium. If fans have strollers, Utah has a bag storage area they can be placed in.

Tailgating Information

The main tailgate area is located at the Guardsman’s Lot across the street from the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Facility. There are also other, smaller designated areas located across campus.

Parking to join the festivities in the main lot will open August 28-30 and is located behind the Salt Lake Sports Complex.

Game Day Parking

Rice-Eccles Stadium also provided this map of designated game day parking for games, as well as a reminder your game ticket will allow you to ride Trax for free to avoid the hassle of parking on campus.

Where To Go For Additional Game Day Info/Questions

If you have any additional questions about game days at Utah or need more information, be sure to check out their website at this link.

