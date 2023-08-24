On The Site:
KSL Sports Rewind: Week 3 High School Football Predictions

Aug 24, 2023, 12:18 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 3 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind’s picks.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks ahead of Week 3 of the high school football season in the state of Utah.

Last week, Litster went 6-6, while Stewart finished with an 8-4 record.

For a full breakdown of each pick, check out the video at the top of the story.

Herriman @ Syracuse

Litster: Syracuse
Stewart: Herriman

Juab @ South Summit

Litster: Juab
Stewart: South Summit

Lone Peak @ Corner Canyon

Litster: Corner Canyon
Stewart: Corner Canyon

West Jordan @ Mountain Ridge 

Litster: Mountain Ridge
Stewart: Mountain Ridge

Lehi @ Rigby (ID) 

Litster: Lehi
Stewart: Lehi

Pleasant Grove @ Granger 

Litster: Granger
Stewart: Pleasant Grove

Bountiful @ Olympus 

Litster: Bountiful
Stewart: Bountiful

Bear River @ Box Elder

Litster: Box Elder
Stewart: Box Elder

Cedar Valley @ Westlake

Litster: Cedar Valley
Stewart: Westlake

Springville @ Crimson Cliffs

Litster: Springville
Stewart: Crimson Cliffs

Cedar @ Canyon View

Litster: Cedar
Stewart: Canyon View

American Fork @ West

Litster: American Fork
Stewart: West

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter that has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker that played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Maverik Stadium on the campus of Utah State University, where the Ridgeline Riverhawks will battle the Stansbury Stallions. Kickoff is at 6:15 PM on Friday, August 25. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 3 High School Football Predictions