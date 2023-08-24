KSL Sports Rewind: Week 3 High School Football Predictions
Aug 24, 2023, 12:18 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Week 3 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind’s picks.
Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks ahead of Week 3 of the high school football season in the state of Utah.
Last week, Litster went 6-6, while Stewart finished with an 8-4 record.
For a full breakdown of each pick, check out the video at the top of the story.
We’ve got another full week of Rewind videos coming out all week on https://t.co/LPFoYY9MKZ.
Oh, and also, this happened….@kslsports @dustylitster @dane_stewart @rakoto10 @BrownbearSLC @altafootball @NateDowdle @MooseB90 @JtWistrcill @NapolesAlex pic.twitter.com/lWuOsoVFWc
— KSL Sports Rewind (@KSLSportsRewind) August 20, 2023
Herriman @ Syracuse
Litster: Syracuse
Stewart: Herriman
Juab @ South Summit
Litster: Juab
Stewart: South Summit
Lone Peak @ Corner Canyon
Litster: Corner Canyon
Stewart: Corner Canyon
West Jordan @ Mountain Ridge
Litster: Mountain Ridge
Stewart: Mountain Ridge
Lehi @ Rigby (ID)
Litster: Lehi
Stewart: Lehi
Pleasant Grove @ Granger
Litster: Granger
Stewart: Pleasant Grove
Bountiful @ Olympus
Litster: Bountiful
Stewart: Bountiful
Bear River @ Box Elder
Litster: Box Elder
Stewart: Box Elder
Cedar Valley @ Westlake
Litster: Cedar Valley
Stewart: Westlake
Springville @ Crimson Cliffs
Litster: Springville
Stewart: Crimson Cliffs
Cedar @ Canyon View
Litster: Cedar
Stewart: Canyon View
American Fork @ West
Litster: American Fork
Stewart: West
About KSL Sports Rewind
Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.
KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.
Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.
Game Night Live
Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.
Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter that has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.
Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.
Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker that played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.
The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Maverik Stadium on the campus of Utah State University, where the Ridgeline Riverhawks will battle the Stansbury Stallions. Kickoff is at 6:15 PM on Friday, August 25. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.