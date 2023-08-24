60 in 60: #7 BYU’s Isaac Rex (Tight End)

On The Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #7 is BYU’s Isaac Rex (TE).

Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

 

Last year, Rex came in at No. 18 on 2022’s 60 in 60.

BYU’s Isaac Rex

Rex is a junior from San Clemente, California. In high school, Rex and San Clemente High School won the California state championship during his senior season and was the leading receiver in the playoffs. He joined BYU in 2019 after serving a two-year church mission in Samoa. In 2019, Rex played in just three games, recording one catch for 23 yards. During the 2020 season, Rex appeared in 12 games, hauling in 37 receptions for 429 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In 2021, Rex played in 12 games, finishing with 18 receptions for 191 yards and three touchdowns. He suffered a season-ending injury during the Cougars’ game at USC. Entering the 2022 season, Rex was named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list. The Mackey Award is given annually to the best tight end in college football.

“Had an unfortunate injury last year but is a huge presence for our quarterback as a big target,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said of Rex in 2022. “6-6, very athletic, soft hands, can block at the line of scrimmage as well. Next-level tight end for us, great compliment to what we have going on with Dallin Holker. Looking forward to seeing him healthy and catching balls in the end zone.”

Rex recorded 22 catches for 320 yards and six touchdowns while working his way back from injury.

This fall, Rex and the Cougars will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats. The season-opening game will take place at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on September 2 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

