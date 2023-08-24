Utah hosts ‘BrickSlopes’ Lego event with hundreds of creations

SANDY, Utah — Brick builders and Lego lovers assemble! A Lego Fan Event called “BrickSlopes” will be in Sandy this weekend. The event features custom creations, interactive Lego experiences, presentations from master builders, and incredible displays. It will be held at the Mountain America Expo Center on Aug. 25 – 27.

The Lego convention, which takes place once a year, brings builders from all over the world to display their creations and compete. Those attending get to vote on the creations and pick a winner.

The website lists the following activities:

Build and Play in the BrickPit™, expanded to over One Million LEGO® bricks and pieces. Use the pieces to create your own creations, and display it, to be entered in our raffle to win daily LEGO® Sets.

Build your own customized race car, and challenge your friends to a race on the track.

Attempt the Brick Fire Walk – 40′ of LEGO® Bricks to torture you and your friend’s feet with.

Vandalize the “Graffiti” Wall

Take Your Mini-fig Portrait at the Portrait wall

Find 20 of the hidden Mini-Kits and Enter to Win our Mini-Kit Prize package.

Guess the Number of LEGO® Bricks and pieces in the container, closest guess wins.

Bring a LEGO® fig from home, or buy one at the event, then trade with others to complete your collection.

One of a Kind Vendors: Retired and Hard to Find LEGO Sets. One of a kind accessories, art, clothes, and custom mini-figures*.

Attend Presentations from builders of this year’s best creations, about their creations, Their ideas, failures, and successes that made their imaginations a reality.

Tickets are $12 not including fees, and children under 5 get in free. A $10 family pass is also available. Tickets can be bought here.

The event’s hours are 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday.