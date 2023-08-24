On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Washington City to honor USS Utah, sunk at Pearl Harbor

Aug 24, 2023, 5:32 PM | Updated: 5:32 pm

Rusty ship in harbor...

The U.S.S. Utah Memorial in Pearl Harbor, in Hawaii. (National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY MARK WEAVER AND LARRY D. CURTIS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — The Washington City Council will pass a resolution to honor those killed on the U.S.S. Utah in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

It is to honor the 58 people killed that day aboard a ship first commissioned on Aug. 31, 1911, after the idea was made public in 1903 by President Theodore Roosevelt on a visit to Salt Lake City.

“We don’t feel like history has paid a proper tribute to the U.S.S. Utah or the legacy of the sailors that died there,” Kurt Ivie, Washington City council member said. “Today we are going to be presenting a resolution to the country and to the city that what we call, would right the ship.”

The U.S.S. Utah while under construction in New Jersey in 1909. It was launched Dec. 23 of that year and commissioned on Aug. 31, 1911. (Utah Historical Society)

Ivie said one person killed in the Pearl Harbor attack was a Utahn, but other stories also color the tragedy of that day on board the Utah, a target ship. It was one of only three ships that were a total loss and never returned to service, along with the U.S.S. Arizona and U.S.S. Oklahoma battleships.

It remains in the water, on the opposite side of Ford Island from the U.S.S. Arizona, with its memorial as a national park. NPS.gov says the U.S.S. Utah is not currently accessible to the general public.

Ivie said a Congressional Medal of Honor was given to Peter Tomich, on board the ship as it sank. It was said that Tomich realized the ship was capsizing and remained at his engineering plant in the Utah until he saw all boilers were secured and all fireroom personnel had left their stations, and lost his life by doing so.

His medal was awarded posthumously on Jan. 4, 1944, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society website. His medal was returned to the Navy when no living relatives could be found. In 1947, Gov. Herbert B. Maw made Tomich an honorary resident of Utah and the medal was given to the state as the official guardian of the man called a hero. The presentation was made with full military honors in the rotunda of the Utah Capitol.

face of Peter Tomich

Peter Tomich, a WWII U.S. Navy Congressional Medal of Honor recipient. He had no known relatives and was also known as Petar Herceg-Tonic. His remains were not recovered from the U.S.S. Utah, sunk at Pearl Harbor. (CMOHS)

Many of the sailors who escaped heard a knocking from the sunken hull of the ship and some returned to knock back.

In another story of the ship, Ivie said one of the sailor’s daughters had died before the attack and her ashes were on board the Utah, awaiting a burial at sea.

“They’ve been entombed there on the Utah and people like to think that those 58 sailors are watching over this little girl there,” Ivie said.

The last minutes of the U.S.S. Utah before it capsized, as photographed before the U.S.S. Tangier, moored behind the Utah. (U.S. Navy)

The first aerial torpedo slammed into Utah’s port at 8:01 a.m. as the crew raised the flag.

“They were actually putting the flag up on the fan tail of the ship when the first bomb, which was the first bomb of World War II, hit the Utah,” he said.

He said a Washington City citizen was able to find a flag that was found on the U.S.S. Utah.

“We will display that flag here, after it is unveiled at our council meeting tonight. We will hang that … in our city hall here, in perpetuity in respect and honor of those that died representing our great state’s name.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah Pride Center building in Salt Lake City...

Shelby Lofton

LGBTQ business owner reacts to temporary closure of Utah Pride Center

The Utah Pride Center announced in an email it will temporarily close in September.

19 hours ago

Jessica Leon prepares a meal with her daughters...

Peter Rosen

Intermountain Health Heart Transplant Program: 600 stories

Discover how Intermountain Health's heart transplant teamwork brings hope and improved outcomes. Learn about patient stories and medical success.

19 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Utah hosts ‘BrickSlopes’ Lego event with hundreds of creations

Brick builders and Lego lovers assemble!  A Lego Fan Event called "BrickSlopes" will be in Sandy this weekend. 

19 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Dan Spindle

Local nonprofit helping people care for their pets and themselves

What if you had to make a decision to take care of yourself or take care of your pets? Would you forgo major medical procedures if it meant that your dogs or cats wouldn’t be cared for?

19 hours ago

Handcuffs...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

2 charged with beating woman, holding her captive for 7 hours

Two people who police say held a woman captive for seven hours, tying her up, beating and threatening to kill her, are facing felony charges.

19 hours ago

A student colors with crayons in a Cache County classroom...

Karah Brackin

Cache County School year to emphasize confidence in students

Explore the start of the school year in Cache County, Utah. Students' excitement, teachers' dedication, and the education journey.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Washington City to honor USS Utah, sunk at Pearl Harbor