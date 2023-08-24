Who Is On Utah Jazz Roster One Month From Training Camp?

SALT LAKE CITY – Training camp kicks off in a little over a month! See who is on the Utah Jazz roster as the NBA offseason starts winding down.

From new additions, returning faces, and the 2023 rookie class, make yourself familiar with the 2023-24 Utah Jazz roster.

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝟒𝟗 in 49 photos 🎶#TakeNote — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 17, 2023

Backcourt

Collin Sexton: Sexton returns for his second season with the Jazz after being acquired in the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade during the summer of 2022.

The speedy guard was primarily a bench player for the Jazz last season, but could move into the starting lineup depending on the free agency plans of Jordan Clarkson.

Ochai Agbaji: Agbaji moved into the Jazz rotation in early January and showed enough growth to factor into the team’s plans in 2023-24.

The second-year guard is a promising 3-and-D prospect whose floor spacing and defensive effort could eventually earn him a spot in the starting lineup.

Keyonte George: George was selected by the Jazz with the 16th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and ranked highly on the team’s big board.

The rookie will have to fight for minutes in a potentially loaded Jazz backcourt.

Kris Dunn: Dunn made a major impact on the Jazz over the final 22 games of the season, averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds.

The veteran’s experience, poise, and strong all-around game could make him the favorite to start at point guard for the Jazz in 2023-24.

Talen Horton-Tucker: Horton-Tucker had several strong outings late in the season after the Jazz moved Mike Conley at the trade deadline.

The big-bodied guard has a player option for the 2023-24 season and must decide on his future by June 29.

Jordan Clarkson: Clarkson had the most productive season of his career as a full-time starter for the Jazz last year.

The former Sixth Man of the Year is likely to opt out of the final year of his contract and hit free agency on July 1.

Wings

Lauri Markkanen: Markkanen is coming off the best year of his career, earning his first All-Star nod and Most Improved Player honors.

The Finnish forward is the current face of the Jazz franchise and will figure prominently in the team’s future plans.

Lauri Markkanen is the first @utahjazz player to take home the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. #TakeNote Story via @kslsports https://t.co/jvx0qUJ6Lw — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) April 25, 2023

John Collins: Collins was acquired by the Jazz for Rudy Gay and a second-round pick shortly before free agency opens.

The bouncy forward can be slotted in as the Jazz starter between Markkanen and Kessler for the next few seasons.

Simone Fontecchio: Fontecchio enters the second year of his two-year deal with the Jazz after making his NBA debut last season.

The Italian sharpshooter showed significant improvement throughout the season and will battle for minutes at the end of the rotation during training camp.

Brice Sensabaugh: Sensabaugh was the 28th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Jazz after a strong freshman season at Ohio State.

Due to his shooting potential and powerful frame, Sensabaugh could challenge Fonteccho for reserve minutes on the wing as a rookie.

Frontcourt

Walker Kessler: Kessler returns for his second season after a stellar rookie campaign that saw the center earn All-Rookie First-Team honors.

The shot-blocking dynamo figures to be a cornerstone of the Jazz franchise for the foreseeable future.

Taylor Hendricks: Hendricks was the ninth pick by the Jazz in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Central Florida product will compete immediately for minutes in the Jazz frontcourt as a defender and floor spacer.

No. 9 pick Taylor Hendricks (@tayxhendricks) says he has a “goofy” personality and really wants to get to know the @UtahJazz fans.#TakeNote | #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/syw6MulOOH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) June 23, 2023

Kelly Olynyk: Olynyk has a strong first season with the Jazz starting in all of his 68 appearances last year.

The Jazz must decide whether to guarantee Olynyk’s $15,000,000 contract by June 28.

Luka Samanic: Samanic signed with the Jazz last in the 2022-23 campaign and a quick impact as a versatile frontcourt player with some untapped potential.

His contract is non-guaranteed, but he’s the type of young player with upside that makes sense on the roster.

Omer Yurtseven: The newest member of the Jazz, Yurtseven signed a two-year deal with the Jazz in July.

The Turkish big man may have trouble finding the floor in his first year in Utah.

Two Way

Joey Hauser: Hauser signed a two-way deal with the Jazz after going unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The rookie forward was a standout shooter at Michigan State.

Johnny Juzang: Juzang enters his sophomore season after going undrafted and joining the Jazz after the 2022 NBA Draft.

The guard from UCLA averaged 4.8 points in his rookie campaign.

Micah Potter: Potter is entering his second season with the Jazz after playing in Detroit in 2021.

Potter has played in seven games for Utah and has spent the majority of his time with the Salt Lake City Stars.

Utah Jazz News

Utah Jazz Schedule

The 2023-24 NBA season is set to start in October of 2023. Before then, the NBA Draft, Salt Lake City Summer League, and NBA Summer League will occupy the offseason. Utah’s first game of the 2022 season was on October 19 against the Denver Nuggets.

RELATED: Karl Malone’s ‘Dream Team’ Collection Sells For Over $5M At Auction

Utah Jazz Tickets

Do you want to watch the Utah Jazz play in the Delta Center? You can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NBA.

RELATED: Delta Center Returns To Downtown Salt Lake City, Signage Installed

Utah Jazz Standings

The Utah Jazz finished as the 12th seed in the Western Conference in 2022 with a record of 37-45. The NBA keeps track of yearly standings on its website.

KSL Sports is home to all things Utah Jazz, including trade rumors, roster updates, and other news.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like best Jazz playoff buzzer-beaters? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.