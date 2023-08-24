Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Finds End Zone In Second Straight NFL Preseason Game

On The Site:
Aug 24, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Former East High and Snow College standout Jaylen Warren found paydirt for the second consecutive week in the NFL preseason game as the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Atlanta Falcons.

Jaylen Warren Scores Again In NFL Preseason

The Falcons hosted the Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, August 24.

8:09 remaining in the opening quarter, Warren punched the ball across the goal line after an eight-yard burst up the field.

Five days earlier, Warren scored on a 62-yard run against the Buffalo Bills.

The Warren touchdown pushed the Steelers’ lead to 14-0 over the Falcons. The run capped a three-play, 29-yard drive that took 1:18.

Pittsburgh’s game against Atlanta is televised on NFL Network.

The Steelers entered the game with a 2-0 record this preseason. Pittsburgh kicks off its regular season schedule at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Jaylen Warren

Prior to his college career, the Salt Lake City, Utah native was a standout player for the East High Leopards.

Following his time in high school, Warren played for the Snow College Badgers and Utah State Aggies. During his two seasons with USU, Warren ran the ball 151 times for 821 yards and eight touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, the running back transferred to Oklahoma State. During his lone season with the Cowboys, Warren had 256 carries for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns. He helped the Cowboys reach the Big 12 title game with an 11-2 regular season record, including 8-1 in conference play.

Oklahoma State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Warren ran the ball 19 times for 82 yards in the win.

After the 2022 NFL Draft, Warren signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

Last season, Warren ran the ball 77 times for 379 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 28 receptions for 214 yards. The Steelers posted a 9-8 record in 2022.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

