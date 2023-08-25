Family remembers pilot killed in West Jordan plane crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Family members remembered a pilot, on Thursday, who was killed a day ago in a West Jordan plane crash as a ‘big, joyful guy’ who was a devoted husband, father and someone who loved God and country.

Creighton King, 50, was killed Wednesday when his plane went down on Copper Hills Parkway between Airport Road and 7800 South.

On Thursday afternoon, Rebecca Marshall said her brother had been helping another pilot prepare for an upcoming plane race in Reno and had already safely flown the plane once Wednesday morning prior to the crash.

“We’ve always kind of known that there may have been a chance that this would happen and yesterday was that day, unfortunately,” said Marshall as she grew emotional during an interview with KSL 5.

King left behind a wife and two teenage daughters, his family said.

Marshall said family members always knew King had a “dangerous hobby.”

“Whenever we do hear about, you know, a private pilot crashing, we always check the news,” Marshall said. “His flying—it’s always been really dangerous. His wife has known it. The girls have just been raised in it.”

According to Marshall, King started flying when he was 16-years-old and was an extremely experienced pilot who had participated in races around the world. He had also designed planes.

“He has produced amazing racing planes,” Marshall said. “If he can figure out a way to make something go faster, he’ll do it.”

Marshall said her brother was an entrepreneur and had just recently relocated his grip lock ties manufacturing operation from China to Utah.

“That’s what he was wanting to leave the kids and build up for them,” she said.

Family members said if there was any sort of solace, it may be that King died doing what he loved.

“We’re thankful for that,” Marshall said. “He went out how he would have wanted to have gone out.”

Still, she said family members believed King had many years in front of him.

“Make sure you always tell your loved ones that you love them,” Marshall urged others. “You never know when your last day is going to be.”