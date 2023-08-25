On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Utahns volunteer with Red Cross in Maui as names of 388 people still missing are released

Aug 25, 2023, 6:02 AM | Updated: 8:05 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS WITH CONTRIBUTION FROM LADD EGAN, KSL


LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui County released the names of 388 people still missing Thursday more than two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, and officials asked anyone who knows a person on the list to be safe to contact authorities.

The FBI compiled the list of names. The number of confirmed dead after fires on Maui that destroyed the historic seaside community of Lahaina stands at 115, a number the county said is expected to rise.

“We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed,” Police Chief John Pelletier said in a statement. “This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”

Names on the list were deemed validated if officials had a person’s first and last name and a verified contact for the person who reported them missing, officials said.

An additional 1,732 people who had been reported missing have been found safe as of Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A group of five Red Cross volunteers from Utah have been on Maui for more than a week and have seen the destruction firsthand.

“We see the remains of the homes; they’re really burnt to the ground, almost all of them,” said David Kenison from Orem. “It is hard to comprehend how much was lost, how many people were affected by this.”

Kenison and his wife, Bonnie, are spending their time visiting shelter hotels, documenting who is there and helping them plan for the future.

“We have encountered a number of people who either have a neighbor or family member that they don’t know about,” he said.

Even with the high level of uncertainty about what’s next, Kenison said he’s seeing people rise above the heartache.

“A lot of unity,” he said. “They are working together. They’re helping each other in a lot of good ways. So we’re seeing a lot of the strength of the Hawaiian people come through, which is very impressive.”

He and other Red Cross volunteers are staying in a church shelter and sleeping on cots so that they can leave room in the hotels for those displaced by the fire.

“We have almost 3,000 people—If you can believe it—that are now under the Red Cross supervision at these hotel shelters,” Kenison said. “So, just a tremendous amount of people displaced by the fire that we’re trying to help and serve at this point.”

On Wednesday, officials said 1,000 to 1,100 names remained on the FBI’s tentative, unconfirmed list of people unaccounted for, but DNA had been collected from only 104 families, a figure far lower than in previous major disasters around the country.

Hawaii officials had expressed concern that by releasing a list of the missing, they would also be identifying some people who have died. Pelletier said Tuesday that his team faced difficulties in compiling a solid list. In some cases, people provided only partial names, and in other cases names might be duplicated.

Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric Co. on Thursday, saying the utility negligently failed to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions. Witness accounts and video indicated that sparks from power lines ignited fires as utility poles snapped in the winds, which were driven by a passing hurricane.

Hawaii Electric said in a statement it is “very disappointed that Maui County chose this litigious path while the investigation is still unfolding.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - A Transportation Security Administration agent signals for the next airline passenger in lin...

Associated Press

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

20 hours ago

Police respond Wednesday to the shooting at a bar in Trabuco Canyon, California. Mandatory Credit: ...

Jamiel Lynch, Taylor Romine, Josh Campbell and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

A man walked into a California bar and shot his wife and others, killing 3 and injuring 6

A husband in the midst of divorce proceedings went to a bar where his wife and shot his wife before opening fire at random, killing three people and injuring six others before he was killed by law enforcement.

20 hours ago

Flower bouquets are left in memory of the shooting victims on top of a water pipe as law enforcemen...

Associated Press

A father describes rushing his 7-month-old to safety during a California biker bar shooting

Ryan Guidus was enjoying a spontaneous night out Wednesday with his 7-month-old daughter and mother-in-law at Cook’s Corner, a favorite family spot in Southern California that he’s frequented since his own childhood, when gunshots rang out.

20 hours ago

Yellowstone National Park officials cautioned that the ground in thermal areas is fragile and thin,...

 Sara Smart, CNN

Michigan man banned from Yellowstone National Park after traveling off-trail in a thermal area

A Yellowstone National Park visitor who was allegedly under the influence as he traveled off-trail in one of the park’s thermal areas has been banned from the park and faces federal criminal charges.

20 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden, left, speaks at an event with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volody...

Associated Press

Ukraine aid faces a stress test as some GOP 2024 presidential candidates balk at continued support

For President Joe Biden, strong backing for Ukraine’s effort to repel Russia’s invasion has been a rare issue where he’s mustered bipartisan support.

20 hours ago

A male bobolink stands on top of a shrub near its nest, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Denton, Neb. Nor...

Associated Press

North American grassland birds in peril, spurring all-out effort to save birds and their habitat

When Reed Cammack hears the first meadowlark of spring, he knows his family has made it through another cold, snowy winter on the South Dakota prairie. Nothing’s better, he says, than hearing the birds light up the area with song at sunrise.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utahns volunteer with Red Cross in Maui as names of 388 people still missing are released