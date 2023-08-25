On The Site:
Four injured, one critically, in Salt Lake City crash; two arrested

Aug 25, 2023, 8:34 AM

Members of the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team investigate a critical injury crash at 600 South ...

Members of the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team investigate a critical injury crash at 600 South and 700 East. (SLCPD)

(SLCPD)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was critically injured while three others were hurt in a crash early Friday morning.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received multiple calls regarding the crash, which happened at the intersection of 700 East and 600 South around 1 a.m.

Officers arrived and found two cars, a Kia and a Mini Cooper, with heavy damage. Police said their preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Mini Cooper was speeding on 600 South when it crashed into the Kia.

Three people were inside the Kia at the time of the crash. The woman driving the Kia suffered minor injuries while one backseat passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another backseat passenger was critically injured. The two men who were in the backseat remained hospitalized as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

An update on their conditions was not immediately available.

Police said the driver of the Mini Cooper, who also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was later arrested. A passenger in the Mini Cooper was also arrested for interfering with the investigation. Officers said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The names and ages of those arrested will be released once they are booked into jail.

