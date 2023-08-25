On The Site:
Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #42 Blue Edwards

Aug 25, 2023, 11:34 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues on, and coming in at number 42 is high-flying wing Theodore “Blue” Edwards.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Blue Edwards career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 42 – Blue Edwards

Selected out of East Carolina with the 21st pick of the 1989 NBA Draft, Edwards was a significant contributor as a rookie on a talented Jazz roster.

Edwards was a starter for the first 49 games of his career in Utah and earned all-rookie honors after averaging 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in his inaugural season.

The uber-athletic wing remained a starter for the Jazz during his final two seasons in Utah where he averaged 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three.

 

In 1992, the Jazz traded Edwards and Eric Murdock to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for guard Jay Humphries and forward Larry Krystkowiak.

Ironically, the Jazz reacquired Edwards in 1995 from the Celtics in a deal that sent Humphries to Boston.

However, the Jazz lost Edwards to the Vancouver Grizzlies in the 1996 expansion draft after playing just 36 games with the team.

In total, Edwards averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 261 appearances with the Jazz including 186 starts.

Edwards ranks ninth all-time for the Jazz with a .516 field goal percentage.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

