Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #42 Blue Edwards

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues on, and coming in at number 42 is high-flying wing Theodore “Blue” Edwards.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Blue Edwards career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 42 – Blue Edwards

Selected out of East Carolina with the 21st pick of the 1989 NBA Draft, Edwards was a significant contributor as a rookie on a talented Jazz roster.

Edwards was a starter for the first 49 games of his career in Utah and earned all-rookie honors after averaging 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in his inaugural season.

The uber-athletic wing remained a starter for the Jazz during his final two seasons in Utah where he averaged 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three.

In 1992, the Jazz traded Edwards and Eric Murdock to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for guard Jay Humphries and forward Larry Krystkowiak.

Ironically, the Jazz reacquired Edwards in 1995 from the Celtics in a deal that sent Humphries to Boston.

However, the Jazz lost Edwards to the Vancouver Grizzlies in the 1996 expansion draft after playing just 36 games with the team.

In total, Edwards averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 261 appearances with the Jazz including 186 starts.

Edwards ranks ninth all-time for the Jazz with a .516 field goal percentage.

