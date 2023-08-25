On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Players Shine To Open FIBA World Cup Group Play

Aug 25, 2023, 1:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite mixed results, the Utah Jazz saw big outings from their top players competing at the FIBA World Cup.

Four of the five Jazz players competing in the FIBA World Cup saw the floor early Friday morning, while Walker Kessler and Team USA will begin play on Saturday.

Here’s a look at how four Jazz players fared on opening day of the World Cup.

Jazz Players See Mixed Results At World Cup

Lauri Markkanen, Finland Fall To Australia

Lauri Markkanen wasted no time picking up where he left off last season with the Jazz as he scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and handed out four assists.

However, Finland was dominated by Australia 98-72, including solid performances from former Jazzmen Dante Exum who had 10 points and four assists, and Joe Ingles who had 13 points 13 points and four rebounds.

Finland will retake the floor on Sunday at 6:10 a.m. MST when they face Japan on ESPN+.

Jordan Clarkson, Philippines Drop Opener To Dominican Republic

Like Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson had an impressive World Cup debut scoring a game-high 28 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

It was the Dominican Republic, led by Karl-Anthony Towns, that got the 87-81 win over the home team however.

The Filipino roster will face Angola at 6:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+ on Sunday.

Kelly Olynyk Shines In Impressive Canadian Performance

Canada showed it was a force to be reckoned with as they dominated Rudy Gobert and France 95-65.

Kelly Olynyk had 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists for Canada while Gobert recorded just eight points and nine rebounds in the loss.

Canada will face Lebanon on Sunday at 3:45 a.m. MST on ESPN+.

Simone Fontecchio Carries Italy Over Angola

Simone Fontecchio scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds in Italy’s win over Angola to open World Cup play.

The Jazz wing shot 8-14 from the floor including 7-8 inside the arc as Italy made quick work of the Angolans.

Fontecchio and Italy will see the Dominican Republic in their next game on Sunday at 2:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+.

Kessler, Team USA Prepare For New Zealand

Walker Kessler and Team USA will be the easiest team to watch for fans wanting to see members of the Jazz play.

ESPN2 will carry each game for Team USA beginning early Saturday morning and through group play.

Saturday, August 26 vs. New Zealand: 6:30 a.m. MST on ESPN2
Monday, August 28 vs. Greece: 6:30 a.m. MST on ESPN2
Wednesday, August 30 vs. Jordan: 2:30 a.m. MST on ESPN2

Kessler averaged 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in three appearances for Team USA during the World Cup warmup games earlier this month.

Are you on Threads? Follow us at @KSLSports!

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lynne Roberts: Utah Women’s Basketball Wants To Win “Last Pac-12 Championship”

Utah Women's Basketball head coach Lynne Roberts talks about the offseason, Kyle Whittingham, and what's next for the Utes.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Harris Praises 2022 WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces For ‘Grit And Determination’

Kamala Harris led a White House celebration for the 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, praising the team for its “grit and determination.”

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Aims For Revenge Against Houston Dynamo FC

After suffering a loss to the Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup, Real Salt Lake prepares for the Dynamo to come into town this Saturday.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aggie Notes: Anyanwu Leads Utah State Cornerbacks Into 2023

With Michael Anyanwu as the only returning starter, Utah State has restocked the cupboard with an aggressive and talented group.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #6 Utah’s Karene Reid (Linebacker)

The countdown for the 2023 edition of Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #6 is Utah's Karene Reid (LB).

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #42 Blue Edwards

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues on, and coming in at number 42 is high-flying wing Blue Edwards.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Jazz Players Shine To Open FIBA World Cup Group Play