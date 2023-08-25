60 in 60: #6 Utah’s Karene Reid (Linebacker)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #6 is Utah’s Karene Reid (LB).

Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Last year, Reid came in at No. 29 in 2022’s 60 in 60.

Utah’s Karene Reid

Reid is a junior from American Fork, Utah.

He played at Timpview High School and was a three-star recruit. Reid was named first-team all-state and Utah Valley Defensive MVP in 2017. He racked up 84 tackles and 11 tackles for loss as a senior. After initially committing to play for Utah State, Reid served a two-year church mission and decided to go to Utah when he returned.

Reid played in 10 games during the 2021 season, including six starts at rover linebacker. He finished with 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, an interception, one quarterback hurry and two pass breakups. The American Fork, Utah native was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week following a great performance against Washington State.

“Very productive inside linebacker,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said of Reid in 2022. “He has been in the shadow of Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell the last couple of years but now it is Karene’s time to shine. We expect him to be very productive for us.”

In 2022, Reid recorded 72 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, three pass breakups, five sakcs, one forced fumble, and one interception.

This fall, Reid and the Utes will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Florida Gators. The Utes will host the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 31 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on ESPN.

