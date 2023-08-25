On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

World Cup winner says she did not consent to kiss after Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales refuses to resign

Aug 25, 2023, 3:41 PM

Luis Rubiales kisses Jennifer Hermoso during the medal ceremony of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Au...

Luis Rubiales kisses Jennifer Hermoso during the medal ceremony of the FIFA Women's World Cup on August 20 in Sydney, Australia. Mandatory Credit: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images/FILE

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAVID CLOSE, PATRICK SUNG AND KEVIN DOTSON, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Hermoso, Spain’s star player on the winning Women’s World Cup team, said Friday at no point did she consent to an unwanted kiss by the country’s soccer chief and she has refused to give in to “continuous pressure to make a statement” that could justify his actions.

“I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part,” Hermoso said on social media. “Simply put I was not respected.”

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, was filmed forcibly kissing Hermoso on the lips after she collected her winners’ medal Sunday in Sydney, Australia, an act which the 33-year-old World Cup winner later said she “didn’t like” and “didn’t expect.”

Rubiales, 46, has so far refused to resign from his position following a week of fierce criticism. Speaking at the federation’s Extraordinary General Assembly on Friday, he said he will “fight to the end.”

In a defiant speech, he described the kiss as “mutual” and spoke of “unjust” campaigns and “fake feminism,” and emphatically said, “I will not resign” several times during the almost 30-minute address, which has elicited further criticism.

In her statement, Hermoso said that Rubiales’ assertions that she consented to the kiss are “categorically false and part of a manipulative culture that he himself has generated.”

She described refusing requests to issue a statement to “alleviate the pressure” on Rubiales.

“Despite my decision, I must state that I have been under continuous pressure to make a statement that could justify Mr. Luis Rubiales’ actions,” Hermoso said.

Hermoso, along with teammates on Spain’s 2023 World Cup winning squad and other professional women soccer players, said Friday they would not play again for the country until Rubiales has been removed from his position.

Eighty-one people signed a statement posted to the players union site FUTPRO and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“No woman should see herself needing to answer questions based on the blunt images that the entire world has seen and, of course, no one should be involved in attitudes without consent,” the statement reads.

The national team players continued: “It fills us with sadness that an act, so unacceptable as this, is managing to tarnish the biggest sporting achievement in Spanish women’s football history.

“After everything that’s occurred during the medal ceremony at the Women’s World Cup, we want to declare that all of the players who have signed this statement will not put themselves forward for National team selection as long as the actual leadership remains in place.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

FILE - President Joe Biden, left, speaks at an event with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volody...

Associated Press

Ukraine aid faces a stress test as some GOP 2024 presidential candidates balk at continued support

For President Joe Biden, strong backing for Ukraine’s effort to repel Russia’s invasion has been a rare issue where he’s mustered bipartisan support.

17 hours ago

This image released by Ostorozhno Novosti on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, shows the crash site of a pr...

Emma Burrows and Aamer Madhani

US intelligence assessment determines intentionally caused explosion killed Wagner chief Prigozhin

A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion.

2 days ago

El Roi Academy students hold up a sign that reads in Creole "We are waiting for Madame Alix," durin...

Associated Press

US nurse kidnapped in Haiti speaks via video for first time since her release

A U.S. nurse who was kidnapped in Haiti last month with her young daughter spoke via video this week for the first time since her release.

3 days ago

FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ...

Associated Press

Jet crash in Russia kills 10, including Wagner chief, officials say

A business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg has crashed Wednesday, killing all ten people on board, Russian emergency officials said.

3 days ago

FILE - Taliban fighters patrol on the road during a celebration marking the second anniversary of t...

Associated Press

More than 200 former Afghan officials and security forces killed since Taliban takeover, UN says

More than 200 extrajudicial killings of former Afghan government officials and security forces have taken place since the Taliban took over the country two years ago.

4 days ago

Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Avantas village, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northe...

Costas Kantouris and Elena Becatoros

Greek authorities say the bodies of 18 people have been found in area struck by a major wildfire

Authorities say Greek firefighters found the bodies of 18 people in an area of northeastern Greece ravaged by a major wildfire burning for days.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

World Cup winner says she did not consent to kiss after Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales refuses to resign