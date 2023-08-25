On The Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Sandy neighbors voice concern for proposed transitional housing

Aug 25, 2023, 4:11 PM

Image provided by Sandy City detailing a proposed location for transitional housing in Sandy for the medically vulnerable. (City of Sandy)

(City of Sandy)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MARK JACKSON, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSL NewsRadio

SANDY, Utah — Workers at the nonprofit Shelter the Homeless have identified a particular need among those who are experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake City and want to address it by creating transitional housing.

The idea is to offer a safe and appropriate place for the medically vulnerable or those who are homeless and have ongoing medical needs. The organization wants to establish such a facility at 8955 South Harrison Street, in Sandy.

The nonprofit has also submitted a conditional use permit.

This week at a Zoom meeting, neighbors and other interested parties, met to discuss the issue and the possible ramifications for the surrounding neighborhood.

“Security will be on site,” Sarah Strang with The Road Home, said at the meeting.

“We’re collaborating very closely with Sandy City Public Safety Services. There’s a single entry point into the facility, so there will not be multiple ways for folks to get in.”

While a few people on Sandy City’s Facebook page voiced positive comments, the majority of people were concerned about how such a facility would impact home values.

Others on Facebook, however, questioned whether the facility would bring more people experiencing homelessness to Sandy.

Those experiencing homelessness and medical issues need this secure environment, Strang also said.

“If they do not receive the services that they need, they have a much higher risk of hospitalization, emergency room visits, and potentially passing away if they remain in a congregate shelter or on the street.”

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Simone Seikaly contributed to this story. 

