Lynne Roberts: Utah Women’s Basketball Wants To Win “Last Pac-12 Championship”

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Women’s Basketball head coach Lynne Roberts joined the Crimson Corner to talk about the offseason, her relationship with Kyle Whittingham, and what’s next for the Runnin’ Utes.

Following a tremendous season where the Utes went 27-5 and made it all the way to the Sweet Sixteen, Roberts said that the offseason has brought extra attention to the program.

“It was a great offseason,” Roberts said. “The success that we had springboarded us into a new level of awareness and consciousness for our program on a national level. As we continue to climb and get to the next level of being a top-ten program, we’re recruiting against some blue blood programs and we’re in the mix.”

The work isn’t over for Utah women’s basketball. Roberts made it clear that the Utes have a lot of aspirations for the 2023-24 season.

“We’re working our tails off,” Roberts said. “We want to be here for the long run. We want sustained excellence. Utah Women’s basketball hasn’t made it to the final four. We want to do that. We want to win the last Pac-12 Women’s Basketball championship.”

This week’s CRIMSON CORNER features head @UTAHWBB coach @UtesCoachRob. We dive into how the team is looking, lessons learned from the year before, getting advice and taking cues from Tara VanDerveer, @UtahCoachWhitt & @UtahGymnastics.#GoUtes #UteProudhttps://t.co/PJuwS4alZ8 — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) August 25, 2023

Everyone needs advice sometimes. Roberts said that Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham has been a great mentor.

“I’ve talked with (Kyle Whittingham) quite a bit,” Roberts said. “What he has done here – I don’t think people realize how lucky we are to have a football coach like that. It’s impressive. I’ve stolen a lot from him on recruiting.”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.