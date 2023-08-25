Lynne Roberts: Utah Women’s Basketball Wants To Win “Last Pac-12 Championship”

On The Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Women’s Basketball head coach Lynne Roberts joined the Crimson Corner to talk about the offseason, her relationship with Kyle Whittingham, and what’s next for the Runnin’ Utes.

Following a tremendous season where the Utes went 27-5 and made it all the way to the Sweet Sixteen, Roberts said that the offseason has brought extra attention to the program.

“It was a great offseason,” Roberts said. “The success that we had springboarded us into a new level of awareness and consciousness for our program on a national level. As we continue to climb and get to the next level of being a top-ten program, we’re recruiting against some blue blood programs and we’re in the mix.”

The work isn’t over for Utah women’s basketball. Roberts made it clear that the Utes have a lot of aspirations for the 2023-24 season.

“We’re working our tails off,” Roberts said. “We want to be here for the long run. We want sustained excellence. Utah Women’s basketball hasn’t made it to the final four. We want to do that. We want to win the last Pac-12 Women’s Basketball championship.”

Everyone needs advice sometimes. Roberts said that Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham has been a great mentor.

“I’ve talked with (Kyle Whittingham) quite a bit,” Roberts said. “What he has done here – I don’t think people realize how lucky we are to have a football coach like that. It’s impressive. I’ve stolen a lot from him on recruiting.”

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

