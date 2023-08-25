On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead Of Matchup Against Florida

Aug 25, 2023, 6:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – College Football is officially here. Utah Football released its depth chart for its season opener against the Florida Gators.

The starting lineups contain four freshmen, seven sophomores, 14 juniors, and seven seniors.

As expected, Cam Rising is listed as the QB1. Only players with season-ending injuries are typically left off of the depth chart. So. an appearance from Rising doesn’t mean he will start in week one.

Thomas Yassmin and Brant Kuithe hold down the tight end position. Money Parks, Devaughn Vele, Mycah Pittman, and Mikey Matthews are th starting wide receivers. Ja’Quinden Jackson owns the starting running back spot.

The Utes have playmakers from the trenches to the secondary. Connor O’Toole, Junior Tafuna, Keanu Tanuvasa, and Van Fillinger make up the defensive line. They are backed up by Karene Reid, Levani Damuni, and Lander Barton who make up the linebacker core. In the secondary, it’s JaTravis Broughton, Zemaiah Vaughn, Tao Johnson, Cole Bishop, and Sione Vaki.

How Will Utah Manage Cam Rising, QB1 For Florida?

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed the topic in this week’s lone media availability noting the Utes are still day-by-day on making a final decision about Rising and the QB1 position for game one.

Earlier in his availability, Whittingham went over Rising, Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson’s progressions and current availability, while later one he went into some depth about how Utah will manage the situation with about a week till kickoff.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Whittingham indicated Utah will draw out a decision on who will start at quarterback against Florida for a long as possible, throwing a reference to last year’s game against Washington State when Rising pulled himself out of the lineup for Bryson Barnes with about 40 minutes to kickoff.

“Yeah, there will be a cutoff date,” Whittingham said. “Probably 10 minutes before kickoff. If he’s not ready to go then we will go with Plan B.”

This isn’t the first or likely the last time Whittingham and the Utes have or will keep a key player’s status for a game under wraps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“I don’t know if it is,” Whittingham said. “We’re keeping things somewhat close to the vest just because, but I don’t know if in the final analysis if it’s a big deal or not, but we are truly unsettled right now. There really is no deception at this point, we’re just seeing how things progress day by day.”

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Utah Football hosts Florida Gators? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bronny James Has Congenital Heart Defect That Caused His Cardiac Arrest, Spokesperson Says

Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC last month because of a congenital heart defect.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lynne Roberts: Utah Women’s Basketball Wants To Win “Last Pac-12 Championship”

Utah Women's Basketball head coach Lynne Roberts talks about the offseason, Kyle Whittingham, and what's next for the Utes.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Harris Praises 2022 WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces For ‘Grit And Determination’

Kamala Harris led a White House celebration for the 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, praising the team for its “grit and determination.”

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Aims For Revenge Against Houston Dynamo FC

After suffering a loss to the Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup, Real Salt Lake prepares for the Dynamo to come into town this Saturday.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aggie Notes: Anyanwu Leads Utah State Cornerbacks Into 2023

With Michael Anyanwu as the only returning starter, Utah State has restocked the cupboard with an aggressive and talented group.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #6 Utah’s Karene Reid (Linebacker)

The countdown for the 2023 edition of Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #6 is Utah's Karene Reid (LB).

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead Of Matchup Against Florida