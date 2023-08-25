On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bronny James Has Congenital Heart Defect That Caused His Cardiac Arrest, Spokesperson Says

Aug 25, 2023, 7:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California last month because of a congenital heart defect, according to a family spokeswoman.

RELATED STORIES

The 18-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was stricken on July 24. He was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and later was seen by doctors at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

A statement issued Friday by Stephanie Rosa of the LeBron James Family Foundation said the probable cause of James’ sudden cardiac arrest has been identified.

“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” the statement said. “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”

The younger James was released from Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles three days after the incident at USC’s Galen Center. The following night he dined out in Santa Monica with his family.

Bronny, whose full name is LeBron James Jr., committed to USC in May after the 6-foot-3 guard became one of the nation’s top prospects out of Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth.

James didn’t join the Trojans on their European tour this month.

RELATED: LeBron James Says Family Is ‘Safe And Healthy’ After Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James was the second high-profile USC basketball recruit to go into cardiac arrest in the last year. Vincent Iwuchuwku also was stricken during a workout last July, but the 7-foot-1 center returned to the court six months later, eventually appearing in 14 games for the Trojans as a freshman.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead Of Matchup Against Florida

College Football is officially here. Utah Football released its depth chart for its season opener against the Florida Gators.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lynne Roberts: Utah Women’s Basketball Wants To Win “Last Pac-12 Championship”

Utah Women's Basketball head coach Lynne Roberts talks about the offseason, Kyle Whittingham, and what's next for the Utes.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Harris Praises 2022 WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces For ‘Grit And Determination’

Kamala Harris led a White House celebration for the 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, praising the team for its “grit and determination.”

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Aims For Revenge Against Houston Dynamo FC

After suffering a loss to the Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup, Real Salt Lake prepares for the Dynamo to come into town this Saturday.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aggie Notes: Anyanwu Leads Utah State Cornerbacks Into 2023

With Michael Anyanwu as the only returning starter, Utah State has restocked the cupboard with an aggressive and talented group.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #6 Utah’s Karene Reid (Linebacker)

The countdown for the 2023 edition of Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #6 is Utah's Karene Reid (LB).

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Bronny James Has Congenital Heart Defect That Caused His Cardiac Arrest, Spokesperson Says