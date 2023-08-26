Murray celebrates diversity by exploring cultures and community

MURRAY, Utah — The city of Murray is celebrating diversity by taking a conscious step to bridge cultures and community.

Come September 9, the city will host a Hispanic Heritage Days Event in the Murray Park Amphitheater.

“We’ve never performed in Murray before,” said Karlysue Pereyra.

Karlysue Pereyra is a mariachi musician with Karlysue Y Trios Los Charros.

Her husband, Samuel Pereyra, sings alongside her.

“It’s an exciting feeling that I get,” said Samuel.

The Hispanic Heritage Days Event is a first for the city of Murray.

Conlon Bonner, Cultivate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consultant for Murray City, will be sitting in one of the amphitheater seats come showtime.

“Here in Murray, it is predominantly white, but there are pockets of great diversity: Great, rich culture that is within, so we want to make sure that people recognize that,” said Bonner.

“I’m a third generation mariachi musician. My grandad started in Jalisco as well as my dad,” said Karlysue.

Rooted in culture and tradition, they are also pushing past the norm by performing as husband and wife.

“It’s amazing to get to do it together. I know that’s really rare, I think, in the mariachi world. Usually, it’s the husband who is the musician while the wife is home with the kids, but we both go out,” said Karlysue.

Hired on by the city to help build a bridge of diversity, equity, and inclusion, he said this is an opportunity to value each other.

“Everyone comes from various different backgrounds… this is as much their city as anybody else’s,” said Bonner.

“We invite all in Murray to celebrate with us as we recognize and honor Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Murray Mayor Brett Hales.

This means a lot to Gabriela Ampuero, a Grupo Folklorico Sapicho dancer.

“Utah’s a big melting pot of different cultures, and one of those is Mexico,” said Ampuero.

Through dance, she is reaching and teaching others.

“A lot of history lives within dancing and singing… it’s important for me to pass on that knowledge to other generations,” said Ampuero.

The celebration happens Sept. 9 at 8:00 p.m. at the Murray Park Amphitheater.

To learn more, you are encouraged to visit Murray City’s website.