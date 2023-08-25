On The Site:
Ridgeline Riverhawks Prevail Over Stansbury Stallions In Maverik Stadium

Aug 25, 2023, 8:52 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Stansbury Stallions fell to the Ridgeline Riverhawks, 28-27, on the Utah State Aggies home turf in Maverik stadium.

Ridgeline running back JT White was electric. He scored three of the Riverhawks’ four touchdowns.

On the other side, Tyson Ferry found the end zone twice for the Stansbury Stallions.

First Half

The Riverhawks started the game in one of the best ways possible. They kicked off to Stansbury, forced a fumble with a big hit, and gained possession in the opening seconds.

After trading defensive stops, Ridgeline scooped up another fumble when Stansbury had an errant snap.

Neither offense could get much going in their opening possessions.

There were two missed field goals early on. Stansbury and Ridgeline couldn’t get on the scoreboard in the first.

Stansbury put together an impressive drive to open the second quarter. After getting into the red zone, the Stallions capitalized with a touchdown pass.

Kanden Hadlock caught the pass from QB Coleman Dearden.

Both offenses came alive late in the second quarter.

On the following drive, Ridgeline wide receiver Carson Cox caught a deep ball to put the Riverhawks inside the ten-yard line.

Running back JT White punched it in for Ridgeline on third down to tie the game at seven.

The Stallions got the ball back with four minutes left and a chance to take the lead before the halftime break.

They made the most of this chance and they only needed two minutes.

Running back Tyson Ferry capped off an efficient drive with a goalline touchdown.

Ridgeline got the ball back with just under two minutes.

Wide receiver Graham Livingston caught and ran for 63 yards to the house to tie the game once again.

The Riverhawks scored in less than 30 seconds after getting the ball.

Stansbury missed a field goal just before halftime.

The Stallions and Riverhawks were tied, 14-14, going into the break at Merlin Olsen Field.

Second Half

On Ridgeline’s first possession of the second half, they made it all the way to the goal line.

Running back JT White scored for his second touchdown of the night.

The Stallions almost immediately responded.

Stansbury put together a great drive and Tyson Ferry capped it off with a touchdown.

The score tied the game at 21.

Ridgeline insisted on having the lead.

On the following possession, JT White took it 43 yards and scored his third touchdown of the night.

Stansbury looked to keep the offensive fireworks going on their next drive.

The Stallions were faced with a 4th & 3 as the 3rd quarter was in its final minutes. They faked a punt to pick up a first and keep the drive alive.

On the ten-yard line, QB Coleman Dearden scrambled out of the pocket and found Carter Cook who snuck into the endzone.

The Stallions had the extra point blocked, leaving the score at 28-27.

The Stallions defense stepped up to start the final quarter. They forced a stop and got the ball back with a chance to take the lead.

Stansbury didn’t do much with their chance. They punted the ball back to Ridgeline with 6:30 left in regulation.

The two teams traded possessions in the final minutes. Ridgeline got a first down with less than two minutes left to secure the win in Logan. Riverhawks beat the Stallions, 28-27.

The Game Night Live game of the week for next week will be the Corner Canyon Chargers at the Farmington Phoenix.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

