No. 1 Corner Canyon Bounces Back With Win Over No. 5 Lone Peak

SALT LAKE CITY – The Corner Canyon Chargers rebounded from a Week 2 loss with a big 51-36 victory over the Lone Peak Knights.

Week 3 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Non-region

No. 5 Lone Peak Knights 36 @ No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers 51

Corner Canyon jumped out to a 37-7 lead in the first half before Lone Peak responded after the break. In the third quarter, the Knights went on a 22-0 run. However, a 14-7 fourth quarter gave the Chargers the Week 3 win. Isaac Wilson tossed five touchdown passes to lead Corner Canyon.

No. 2 Skyridge Falcons 55 @ Farmington Phoenix 17

The Skyridge Falcons grounded the Farmington Phoenix, 55-17. Skyridge controlled the contest from start to finish. The Falcons owned a 34-17 lead at halftime and shut out the Phoenix in the second half. Skyridge’s Isaac Westover had five passing touchdowns.

No. 16 Herriman Mustangs 10 @ No. 8 Syracuse Titans 21

The Syracuse Titans improved to a 3-0 record with a 21-10 win over the Herriman Mustangs. Syracuse took control of the contest early and owned a 14-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter. The Titans took a 21-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. Herriman scored a late touchdown to cut Syracuse’s lead to 11 points. Jake Hopkins had a passing touchdown to lead the Titans.

Roy Royals 36 @ Weber Warriors 14

The Roy Royals improved to a 2-1 record with a 36-14 win over the winless Weber Warriors on Friday. Following a 7-7 first quarter, the Royals went on a 29-0 run over the next two quarters and coasted to the win. Roy’s Dru Gardner had a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Royals.

West Jordan Jaguars 14 @ No. 14 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 62

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels cruised to a 62-14 blowout win over the West Jordan Jaguars on Friday evening. After a 7-7 opening quarter, the Sentinels poured on 17, 24, and 14 points over the next three quarters. Mountain Ridge shut out West Jordan in the second half as well. Wyatt Bingham had four total touchdowns to lead the Sentinels.

No. 7 Lehi Pioneers 45 @ Rigby, Idaho 13

The Lehi Pioneers traveled to Idaho and took down the Trojans of Rigby, 45-13. After a 7-7 opening quarter, the Pioneers put 35 unanswered points on the scoreboard over the next two quarters. Jett Niu and Kalen Moore each had a pair of touchdowns to lead the Pioneers.

No. 15 Brighton Bengals 49 @ Riverton Silverwolves 21

The Brighton Bengals ran past the Riverton Silverwolves, 49-21. The Bengals used a big first half and strong close to capture the road victory. Brighton scored multiple touchdowns in three of the game’s four quarters. Riverton also scored a touchdown in three of the four quarters but was unable to keep pace with the Bengals. Brighton quarterback Jack Johnson led the Bengals with five passing touchdowns.

Cedar Valley Aviators 13 @ Westlake Thunder 7

The Cedar Valley Aviators visited nearby Westlake and beat the Thunder, 13-7. After the Aviators owned a 3-0 lead in the opening quarter, the Thunder responded and took a 7-3 lead into the halftime break. Following the break, Cedar Valley shut out Westlake with a 10-0 run to close out the second half. Chevas Gregory had a rushing score for the Aviators.

Layton Lancers 20 @ Skyline, Idaho 27

The Layton Lancers dropped to an 0-3 record to start the season with a 27-20 loss on the road to the Skyline Grizzlies of Idaho. The Lancers fell into a two-score hole in the opening quarter and weren’t able to recover despite outscoring the Grizzlies in the second half. Madden Sargent, Porter Cannon, and Ryan Wensel were responsible for Layton’s scores.

Mater Dei, California @ N0. 10 Bingham Miners (Saturday, August 26)

