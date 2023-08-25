On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 3 American Fork Stays Perfect With Win At No. 6 West

Aug 25, 2023, 11:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The American Fork Cavemen improved to 3-0 and the West Panthers fell to 0-2 with a 45-21 result in Salt Lake City.

RELATED STORIES

Week 3 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Non-region

No. 3 American Fork Cavemen 45 @ No. 6 West Panthers 21

American Fork scored a touchdown in all four quarters of the game and had multiple scores in the first three quarters. American Fork quarterback Dylan Story led the Cavemen with four passing touchdowns.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Afhs Cavemen (@americanforkhigh)

Week 3 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Non-region

No. 21 Davis Darts 55 @ Clearfield Falcons 0

The Davis Darts crushed the Clearfield Falcons, 55-0, in Week 3. The Darts dropped 31 points on the Falcons in the first quarter and took a 45-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. Davis quarterback Tradon Bessinger tossed four touchdown passes, three of which were caught by Bode Sparrow.

Fremont Silverwolves 3 @ Bonneville Lakers 28

The Bonneville Lakers blasted the Fremont Silverwolves in Week 3 of the season, 28-3. Bonneville scored a touchdown in all four quarters of the contest. Fremont’s points came on a field goal in the second quarter. Bonneville quarterback Jaxon Johnson led the Lakers with three passing touchdowns.

No. 11 Pleasant Grove Vikings 44 @ No. 18 Granger Lancers 21

The Pleasant Grove Vikings took down the Granger Lancers on Friday night, 44-21. The Vikings took control early and owned a 28-7 lead at halftime. The Lancers fought back in the second half. However, the Vikings closed out the contest with a strong fourth quarter. Carson Rasmussen led the Vikings with six total touchdowns.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Granger Football (@homeofthelancers)

Copper Hills Grizzlies 49 @ Cyprus Pirates 6

The Coppers Hills Grizzlies stomped down the Cyprus Pirates in Week 3 of the season, 49-6. The Grizzlies jumped out to an early 14-0 advantage and the Pirates failed to bounce back. After the Pirates scored their only points of the game in the second quarter, Copper Hills closed out the game with a 21-0 shutout in the second half. Kenny Banza had four rushing touchdowns for the Grizzlies.

Kearns Cougars 24 @ Northridge Knights 11

The Kearns Cougars took down the Northridge Knights on Friday night, 24-11. After a 3-3 tie in the first quarter, the Cougars outscored the Kights 21-8 over the final 36 minutes of game time. Kearns was led to victory by Bryce Benson’s two total touchdowns.

Viewmont Vikings 57 @ Taylorsville Warriors 6

The Viemont Vikings crushed the Taylorsville Warriors in Week 3 of the season, 57-6. The Vikings limited the Warriors to one touchdown in the second quarter and cruised to a big win. Titan Longson led Viewmont with four total touchdowns.

No. 20 Bountiful Redhawks 10 @ Olympus Titans 13

The Olympus Titans took down the Bountiful Redhawks on Friday evening, 13-10. After a scoreless first half, the Titans took a 3-0 lead into the final 12 minutes of game time. Both teams scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and the Titans won the game on a field goal as time expired. Luke Bryant and Chase Moseley accounted for Olympus’ touchdown. Asher Gubler’s field goal was the game-winner.

Bear River Bears 28 @ No. 22 Box Elder Bees 49

The Box Elder Bees improved to a 3-0 record with a 49-28 win over the Bear River Bears. The Bees jumped out to 7-0 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back. The Bears scored a pair of touchdowns in both the second and fourth quarters. However, the Bees outpaced the Bears with a 28-point second half. Dax Sumko led the Bees with three rushing touchdowns.

Coronado, Nevada 33 @ East Leopards 49

The East Leopards hosted the Cougars of Coronado, Nevada, and won, 49-33. After an even first half, the Leopards outscored the Cougars in the second half by 16 points, including 15-6 in the fourth quarter. Dameon Crosby led East with four total touchdowns.

Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 17 @ Salem Hills Skyhawks 24

The Salem Hills SkyHawks flew past the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles on Friday night, 24-17. The Golden Eagles won the first half, 14-10. However, in the second half, the SkyHawks opened the third quarter with 11 unanswered points to take the lead going into the final quarter. Both teams scored field goals in the final 12 minutes but Salem Hills managed to hang on to victory. Jefi Nelson and Christian Millar each scored touchdowns for the SkyHawks.

Skyline Eagles 0 @ Highland, Idaho 42

The Skyline Eagles traveled to Idaho and fell to the Rams of Highland, 42-0. The Eagles allowed the Rams to put up 28 points in the second quarter alone.

Legacy, Nevada 6 @ No. 9 Alta Hawks 41

The Alta Hawks hosted Legacy, Nevada, and coasted to a 41-6 win over the visitors from out of state. Alta jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before breaking the game open with a 27-6 run in the second quarter. Anthony Cottis led the Hawks with three rushing touchdowns.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alta High School (@alta.hawks)

Green Canyon Wolves 16 @ Highland Rams 3

The Green Canyon Wolves moved to a 3-0 start with a 16-3 win over the Highland Rams. The Wolves went wire-to-wire for the win. Green Canyon owned a 6-0 halftime lead and outscored the Rams by seven points in the second half. Ethan Cutler had a rushing touchdown for the Wolves.

Woods Cross Wildcats @ Lewiston, Idaho (Saturday, August 26)

Wasatch Wasps @ Madison, Idaho (Saturday, August 26)

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Late Surge From Provo Bulldogs Isn’t Enough To Overcome Timpview Lead

All of the results in the 4A classification from the third week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 1 Corner Canyon Bounces Back With Win Over No. 5 Lone Peak

All of the results in the 6A classification from the third week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ridgeline Riverhawks Prevail Over Stansbury Stallions In Maverik Stadium

The Stansbury Stallions fell to the Ridgeline Riverhawks, 28-27, on the Utah State Aggies home turf in Maverik stadium.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bronny James Has Congenital Heart Defect That Caused His Cardiac Arrest, Spokesperson Says

Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC last month because of a congenital heart defect.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead Of Matchup Against Florida

College Football is officially here. Utah Football released its depth chart for its season opener against the Florida Gators.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lynne Roberts: Utah Women’s Basketball Wants To Win “Last Pac-12 Championship”

Utah Women's Basketball head coach Lynne Roberts talks about the offseason, Kyle Whittingham, and what's next for the Utes.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

No. 3 American Fork Stays Perfect With Win At No. 6 West