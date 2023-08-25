No. 3 American Fork Stays Perfect With Win At No. 6 West

SALT LAKE CITY – The American Fork Cavemen improved to 3-0 and the West Panthers fell to 0-2 with a 45-21 result in Salt Lake City.

Week 3 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Non-region

No. 3 American Fork Cavemen 45 @ No. 6 West Panthers 21

American Fork scored a touchdown in all four quarters of the game and had multiple scores in the first three quarters. American Fork quarterback Dylan Story led the Cavemen with four passing touchdowns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afhs Cavemen (@americanforkhigh)

Week 3 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Non-region

No. 21 Davis Darts 55 @ Clearfield Falcons 0

The Davis Darts crushed the Clearfield Falcons, 55-0, in Week 3. The Darts dropped 31 points on the Falcons in the first quarter and took a 45-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. Davis quarterback Tradon Bessinger tossed four touchdown passes, three of which were caught by Bode Sparrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davis High Football (@davishighfootball)

Fremont Silverwolves 3 @ Bonneville Lakers 28

The Bonneville Lakers blasted the Fremont Silverwolves in Week 3 of the season, 28-3. Bonneville scored a touchdown in all four quarters of the contest. Fremont’s points came on a field goal in the second quarter. Bonneville quarterback Jaxon Johnson led the Lakers with three passing touchdowns.

No. 11 Pleasant Grove Vikings 44 @ No. 18 Granger Lancers 21

The Pleasant Grove Vikings took down the Granger Lancers on Friday night, 44-21. The Vikings took control early and owned a 28-7 lead at halftime. The Lancers fought back in the second half. However, the Vikings closed out the contest with a strong fourth quarter. Carson Rasmussen led the Vikings with six total touchdowns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granger Football (@homeofthelancers)

Copper Hills Grizzlies 49 @ Cyprus Pirates 6

The Coppers Hills Grizzlies stomped down the Cyprus Pirates in Week 3 of the season, 49-6. The Grizzlies jumped out to an early 14-0 advantage and the Pirates failed to bounce back. After the Pirates scored their only points of the game in the second quarter, Copper Hills closed out the game with a 21-0 shutout in the second half. Kenny Banza had four rushing touchdowns for the Grizzlies.

Kearns Cougars 24 @ Northridge Knights 11

The Kearns Cougars took down the Northridge Knights on Friday night, 24-11. After a 3-3 tie in the first quarter, the Cougars outscored the Kights 21-8 over the final 36 minutes of game time. Kearns was led to victory by Bryce Benson’s two total touchdowns.

Viewmont Vikings 57 @ Taylorsville Warriors 6

The Viemont Vikings crushed the Taylorsville Warriors in Week 3 of the season, 57-6. The Vikings limited the Warriors to one touchdown in the second quarter and cruised to a big win. Titan Longson led Viewmont with four total touchdowns.

No. 20 Bountiful Redhawks 10 @ Olympus Titans 13

The Olympus Titans took down the Bountiful Redhawks on Friday evening, 13-10. After a scoreless first half, the Titans took a 3-0 lead into the final 12 minutes of game time. Both teams scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and the Titans won the game on a field goal as time expired. Luke Bryant and Chase Moseley accounted for Olympus’ touchdown. Asher Gubler’s field goal was the game-winner.

Bear River Bears 28 @ No. 22 Box Elder Bees 49

The Box Elder Bees improved to a 3-0 record with a 49-28 win over the Bear River Bears. The Bees jumped out to 7-0 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back. The Bears scored a pair of touchdowns in both the second and fourth quarters. However, the Bees outpaced the Bears with a 28-point second half. Dax Sumko led the Bees with three rushing touchdowns.

Coronado, Nevada 33 @ East Leopards 49

The East Leopards hosted the Cougars of Coronado, Nevada, and won, 49-33. After an even first half, the Leopards outscored the Cougars in the second half by 16 points, including 15-6 in the fourth quarter. Dameon Crosby led East with four total touchdowns.

Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 17 @ Salem Hills Skyhawks 24

The Salem Hills SkyHawks flew past the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles on Friday night, 24-17. The Golden Eagles won the first half, 14-10. However, in the second half, the SkyHawks opened the third quarter with 11 unanswered points to take the lead going into the final quarter. Both teams scored field goals in the final 12 minutes but Salem Hills managed to hang on to victory. Jefi Nelson and Christian Millar each scored touchdowns for the SkyHawks.

Skyline Eagles 0 @ Highland, Idaho 42

The Skyline Eagles traveled to Idaho and fell to the Rams of Highland, 42-0. The Eagles allowed the Rams to put up 28 points in the second quarter alone.

Legacy, Nevada 6 @ No. 9 Alta Hawks 41

The Alta Hawks hosted Legacy, Nevada, and coasted to a 41-6 win over the visitors from out of state. Alta jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before breaking the game open with a 27-6 run in the second quarter. Anthony Cottis led the Hawks with three rushing touchdowns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alta High School (@alta.hawks)

Green Canyon Wolves 16 @ Highland Rams 3

The Green Canyon Wolves moved to a 3-0 start with a 16-3 win over the Highland Rams. The Wolves went wire-to-wire for the win. Green Canyon owned a 6-0 halftime lead and outscored the Rams by seven points in the second half. Ethan Cutler had a rushing touchdown for the Wolves.

Woods Cross Wildcats @ Lewiston, Idaho (Saturday, August 26)

Wasatch Wasps @ Madison, Idaho (Saturday, August 26)

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports