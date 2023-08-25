Late Surge From Provo Bulldogs Isn’t Enough To Overcome Timpview Lead

SALT LAKE CITY – The Timpview Thunderbirds beat rival Provo Bulldogs, 21-13, despite a fourth-quarter charge from the Bulldogs.

Provo trailed 21-0 early in the fourth quarter. Running back Tagai Lesa would score two straight touchdowns to bring the home team within one score.

The effort was too little, too late for the Bulldogs.

Week 3 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Non-region

Spanish Fork Dons 28 @ No. 13 Orem Tigers 25

The Spanish Fork Dons picked up their first win of the season on the road against the Orem Tigers. After three quarters, the Dons trailed by 5. Brock Jacobson scored a touchdown with 6 minutes left and then the defense buckled down to secure the win.

No. 12 Springville Red Devils 7 @ No. 17 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 28

A dominant third quarter propelled the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs to a blowout win over the Springville Red Devils. The Mustangs scored 21 unanswered points in the third to take a 28-0 lead. McCord Christiansen recorded three touchdowns. Tua Valeti ran in Springville’s sole touchdown in the fourth quarter.

No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds 21 @ No. 25 Provo Bulldogs 13

A late charge from the Provo Bulldogs wasn’t enough to overcome a 21-0 deficit. After no points were scored in the first, the Timpview Thunderbirds scored a touchdown in each quarter and found themselves up by three scores. Provo’s Tagai Lesa found the end zone twice in the final six minutes.

Payson Lions 21 @ Richfield Wildcats 37

The Richfield Wildcats blew out the Payson Lions, thanks to a 14-0 third quarter. The Lions kept up in every other quarter. The score was 7-7 after the first and 14-14 going into the halftime break. Cort Moon scored a hat trick with a rushing touchdown, a touchdown reception, and a return on a blocked field goal.

Cottonwood Colts 15 @ Mountain View Bruins 20

The Mountain View Bruins won their first game of the year in a close affair with the Cottonwood Colts. Trailing by two going into the fourth, Mountain View’s Kalvin Floyd caught a four-yard pass from QB Sei Lesa to take a lead that they wouldn’t lose.

Cedar City Reds 17 @ Canyon View Falcons 20

The Canyon View Falcons stay undefeated with a nail-biting win over the Cedar City Reds. The Reds jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. The Falcons responded with 13 unanswered points in the second to take the lead before halftime. Traie Buhler had two 30-plus-yard touchdown receptions for Canyon View.

Hurricane Tigers 49 @ Hillcrest Huskies 35

The Hillcrest Huskies looked to be in prime position to pull out a win, leading 21-7 after the first 12 minutes. That was until the Hurricane Tigers scored 28 points and shutdown Hillcrest in the second quarter. CJ Trump reeled in two deep touchdown receptions, 38 and 49 yards, in the second quarter.

Tooele Buffaloes 28 @ Pine View Panthers 52

The Pine View Panthers scored double digits in each quarter en route to a blowout win over the Tooele Buffaloes. Six different players scored a touchdown for the Panthers. Bram Gustin ran in two of Tooele’s four touchdowns.

Green Valley, Nevada 15 @ Snow Canyon Warriors 35

The Snow Canyon Warriors improved to 2-1 with a 20-point win over the Green Valley Gators who traveled to St. George from Nevada to play the Warriors.

Hunter Wolverines 42 @ Murray Spartans 23

The Hunter Wolverines started and ended strong to take home a win over the Murray Spartans. They went 16-0 in the first and 12-0 in the fourth to pull ahead by 19. Lote Sotele ran in four touchdowns for the Wolverines.

Logan Grizzlies 8 @ Timpanogos Timberwolves 31

The Timpanogos Timberwolves blew out the Logan Grizzlies in front of the home fans. The T-Wolves led 24-0 at halftime and never looked back. Easton Bretzing had two touchdowns and also made a 40-yard field goal.

Morgan Trojans 28 @ No. 24 Sky View Bobcats 45

The Sky View Bobcats led by 17 at the half, 24-10. Both sides would score three touchdowns in the second half. The Morgan Trojans would drop the lead to 10 but couldn’t get it below double digits. Sky View’s Carver Ballard caught a 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Dixie Flyers 14 @ No. 19 Park City Miners 24

The Dixie Flyers trailed the Park City Miners 24-0 going into the fourth. They would go on to score all of their points in the fourth while holding the Miners to zero. Brothers Tate and Owen Campbell both scored a touchdown for Park City in the second quarter.

Desert Hills Thunder 38 @ Minico, Idaho 13

The Desert Hills Thunder stormed past the Spartans of Minico in Idaho on Friday night, 38-13. A 28-6 first half propelled the Thunder to a big win on the road. Tytan Mason and Ryke May each had a pair of rushing scores for Desert Hills.

Pocatello, Idaho @ Mountain Crest Mustangs

