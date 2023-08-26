On The Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

Aug 26, 2023, 11:07 AM | Updated: 1:57 pm

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, May 9, 2023, in Miami. On Saturda...

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, May 9, 2023, in Miami. On Saturday, Aug. 26, DeSantis declared a state of emergency for most of Florida's Gulf coast as forecasters say a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm and start moving toward the area. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for most of the state’s Gulf coast as forecasters say a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm and start moving toward the area.

DeSantis’ declaration covers the Gulf coast from the southwestern city of Fort Myers north through Panama City in the Panhandle. Thirty-three of the state’s 67 counties are covered in the declaration.

The Hurricane Ian struck last year.

It not immediately clear if the storm would reach hurricane strength or exactly where it will go. Still, any storm of this nature can cause massive flooding, power outages, coastal storm surge and tornadoes.

DeSantis said in a statement that he issued his executive order “out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week.”

“I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked,” he said.

Forecast models have the storm curving to the northeast toward Florida, coming ashore along the Gulf coast north of Tampa near the Big Bend area and then heading diagonally across the state to emerge again in the Atlantic Ocean near southeast Georgia.

So far this year, the U.S. East Coast has been spared from cyclones. But out west, Tropical Storm Hilary caused widespread flooding, mudslides and road closures earlier this month in Mexico, California, Nevada and points to the north.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently said the 2023 hurricane season would be far busier than initially forecast, partly because of extremely warm ocean temperatures. The season runs through Nov. 30, with August and September typically the peak.

